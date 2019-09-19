Tropical Storm Imelda: Information for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers

T-Mobile customer and network teams are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Imelda and we hope everyone in the area stays safe as the impacts of the heavy rain and flooding are felt in the Houston and Beaumont areas. For the latest on this storm and its impacts, we recommend following @FEMA and the National Weather Service on Twitter (@NWS).

Some T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile stores in affected areas may be closed. If you're planning to visit a store, please call us first (dial 611 from your T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile handset or 1-800-937-8997). Our Care reps can let you know if the store is open for business, or help you over the phone.

We understand that in times like these, staying connected is important and we remind customers on Magenta, T-Mobile One, or Simple Choice plans that they always have unlimited talk, text, and data. Metro by T-Mobile customers also have unlimited talk and text on all plans.

In the immediate aftermath of a storm, mobile service might be interrupted or patchy. We suggest customers try the following to stay connected:

If you have home broadband and power but no mobile service, try Wi-Fi calling, which allows T-Mobile customers with capable devices to text and make and receive voice calls via any capable Wi-Fi connection. IMPORTANT: If you have to call 911 using Wi-Fi, be sure to give your address to the operator.

If you have a connection to the T-Mobile network, keep calls to a minimum and as short as possible. This helps reduce the load on our network so others can get through.

Send a text instead of making a call. Text messages get through easier during times of congestion.

During congestion, the small fraction of customers using >50GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization.