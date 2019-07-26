Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UPDATE: T-Mobile to Host Q2 2019 Earnings Call on July 26, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 12:39am EDT

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) looks forward to discussing its second quarter financial and operational results on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), with analysts and press. The event will be live-streamed via the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. T-Mobile US, Inc. issued a press release and Investor Factbook reporting its results on July 25, 2019. The press release and Investor Factbook are posted on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com.

Access via Phone (audio only): 
Date:July 26, 2019
Time:1:00 p.m. (EDT)
US/Canada:800-367-2403
International:+1-334-777-6978
Participant Passcode:3379501

A replay of the earnings call will be available for two weeks starting shortly after the call concludes and can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 (toll free) or +1-719-457-0820 (international). The passcode required to listen to the replay is 3379501. To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

Submitting Questions
Those interested in submitting questions during the earnings call can do so also by sending a tweet to @TMobileIR or @JohnLegere using $TMUS.

T-Mobile Social Media
Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial and operational information to its investors using its investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company also intends to use the @TMobileIR Twitter account (https://twitter.com/TMobileIR) and the @JohnLegere Twitter (https://twitter.com/JohnLegere), Facebook and Periscope accounts, which Mr. Legere also uses as means for personal communications and observations, as means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these social media channels in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that the Company intends to use as a means of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on the Company’s investor relations website.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 83.1 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

Investor Contact:
Nils Paellmann
investor.relations@t-mobile.com

Media Contact:
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@T-Mobile.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on T-MOBILE US
12:50aT MOBILE US : Mobile o Hos Q2 2019 Earnings Call on July 26, 2019
PU
12:39aUPDATE : T-Mobile to Host Q2 2019 Earnings Call on July 26, 2019
GL
07/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/25Justice Department in Talks With States to Win Support for T-Mobile, Sprint M..
DJ
07/25U.S. DOJ IN TALKS WITH STATES TO WIN : Wsj
RE
07/25T-MOBILE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25Justice Department in Talks With States to Win Support for T-Mobile, Sprint M..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 45 493 M
EBIT 2019 5 782 M
Net income 2019 3 402 M
Debt 2019 22 416 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,3x
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,99x
EV / Sales2020 1,88x
Capitalization 68 267 M
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 82,18  $
Last Close Price 79,91  $
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US25.62%68 865
AT&T16.47%242 818
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-8.26%179 900
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-20.00%99 724
NTT DOCOMO INC9.18%81 473
KDDI CORP11.37%58 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group