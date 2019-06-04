Wanderlust, Activated: T-Mobile Just Added More International Pass Options for High-Speed Data and Calls

Just in time for the busy summer travel season, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS)
is plussing up its industry-leading travel benefits yet again! T-Mobile
already includes unlimited texting and data in 210+
countries and destinations around the world in the Magenta plans.
Starting Wednesday, June 5, Un-carrier customers have more options for
new International Passes with high-speed data and unlimited calling in
all of those countries and destinations.
-
The new 5GB International Pass includes 5GB of high-speed data to be
used up to 10 days for just $35, or
-
The new 15GB International Pass includes 15GB of high-speed data to be
used up to 30 days for just $50.
-
Or if you just need a day, you can still get the popular International
Pass with up to 512 MB of high-speed data and unlimited calling for
just $5 a day.
All three data passes offer high-speed data at up to LTE speeds and
unlimited calling. And, just like everything Un-carrier, there’s
absolutely no hidden fees or gotchas. You don’t have to do anything
before you leave – no signing up, no calling ahead. Just add the passes
you need when you arrive in the app or online. All that goodness adds up
to more value than you’ll get with AT&T, Verizon or Sprint. To get ten
days of high-speed international data on AT&T
or Verizon
would cost you $100, and 30 days would cost as much $300 … and that only
covers a portion of the countries and destinations T-Mobile offers!
When your travel takes you abroad, T-Mobile has you covered with the Magenta
plan. Headed to Mexico or Canada? You’ve got unlimited talk, text and
smartphone data with up to 5GB of high-speed at 4G LTE speeds included
in your plan at no additional cost. Traveling overseas to over 210
countries and destinations? You’ll enjoy unlimited texting and data at
up to 2G speeds and calls at just $.25/ minute included in your
plan…OR…snag one of the new high-speed data passes for LTE and unlimited
calling too.
Staying stateside? Give your flight seatmates serious FOMO with your
free hour of Gogo inflight Wi-Fi and free texting all flight long on
domestic flights. With Netflix on Us for family plans, you can download
your favorite shows and take them with you on the road, in the air or
wherever you land. And, you’ve got the hotspot hookup, so you won’t need
to rely on your hotel’s public Wi-Fi – including a 3GB/mo high-speed
hotspot per line on Magenta plans.
Need more? Check out Magenta
Plus. For just $10/month more per line, you get unlimited Gogo
inflight Wi-Fi, 20GB of domestic high-speed hotspot and double the
included international data speeds in 210+ countries.
And when you’re on a Magenta plan, you also get unlimited talk, text and
4G LTE smartphone data, taxes and fees included, weekly discounts and
free stuff from T-Mobile
Tuesdays, and Netflix
on Us for family plans. Plus, you’ll get the best
customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team
of Experts.
For more on T-Mobile’s incredible travel benefits, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/travel-abroad-with-simple-global.
Limited time offers; subject to change. Int’l Data Passes:
Qualifying plan required. Speeds & coverage vary based on device and
location. Check www.t-mobile.com
for details. After allotment, data slows to plan speed (up to 128Kbps
for plans without int’l data service). Activating a new pass ends
remaining benefits of prior pass . Usage rounded up to the
nearest MB each session. Magenta: Up to 3GB high-speed tethering
then unlimited on our network at max 3G speeds. Netflix: Receive
Netflix Basic 1-screen (up to $8.99/mo. value) while you maintain 2+
qual’g lines. Like all plans, feature may change or be discontinued at
any time. Netflix Terms of Use apply. 1 offer per account.
