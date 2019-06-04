Log in
T-MOBILE US

Wanderlust, Activated: T-Mobile Just Added More International Pass Options for High-Speed Data and Calls

06/04/2019 | 09:17am EDT

Just in time for the busy summer travel season, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is plussing up its industry-leading travel benefits yet again! T-Mobile already includes unlimited texting and data in 210+ countries and destinations around the world in the Magenta plans. Starting Wednesday, June 5, Un-carrier customers have more options for new International Passes with high-speed data and unlimited calling in all of those countries and destinations.

  • The new 5GB International Pass includes 5GB of high-speed data to be used up to 10 days for just $35, or
  • The new 15GB International Pass includes 15GB of high-speed data to be used up to 30 days for just $50.
  • Or if you just need a day, you can still get the popular International Pass with up to 512 MB of high-speed data and unlimited calling for just $5 a day.

All three data passes offer high-speed data at up to LTE speeds and unlimited calling. And, just like everything Un-carrier, there’s absolutely no hidden fees or gotchas. You don’t have to do anything before you leave – no signing up, no calling ahead. Just add the passes you need when you arrive in the app or online. All that goodness adds up to more value than you’ll get with AT&T, Verizon or Sprint. To get ten days of high-speed international data on AT&T or Verizon would cost you $100, and 30 days would cost as much $300 … and that only covers a portion of the countries and destinations T-Mobile offers!

When your travel takes you abroad, T-Mobile has you covered with the Magenta plan. Headed to Mexico or Canada? You’ve got unlimited talk, text and smartphone data with up to 5GB of high-speed at 4G LTE speeds included in your plan at no additional cost. Traveling overseas to over 210 countries and destinations? You’ll enjoy unlimited texting and data at up to 2G speeds and calls at just $.25/ minute included in your plan…OR…snag one of the new high-speed data passes for LTE and unlimited calling too.

Staying stateside? Give your flight seatmates serious FOMO with your free hour of Gogo inflight Wi-Fi and free texting all flight long on domestic flights. With Netflix on Us for family plans, you can download your favorite shows and take them with you on the road, in the air or wherever you land. And, you’ve got the hotspot hookup, so you won’t need to rely on your hotel’s public Wi-Fi – including a 3GB/mo high-speed hotspot per line on Magenta plans.

Need more? Check out Magenta Plus. For just $10/month more per line, you get unlimited Gogo inflight Wi-Fi, 20GB of domestic high-speed hotspot and double the included international data speeds in 210+ countries.

And when you’re on a Magenta plan, you also get unlimited talk, text and 4G LTE smartphone data, taxes and fees included, weekly discounts and free stuff from T-Mobile Tuesdays, and Netflix on Us for family plans. Plus, you’ll get the best customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team of Experts.

For more on T-Mobile’s incredible travel benefits, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/travel-abroad-with-simple-global.

Limited time offers; subject to change. Int’l Data Passes: Qualifying plan required. Speeds & coverage vary based on device and location. Check www.t-mobile.com for details. After allotment, data slows to plan speed (up to 128Kbps for plans without int’l data service). Activating a new pass ends remaining benefits of prior pass . Usage rounded up to the nearest MB each session. Magenta: Up to 3GB high-speed tethering then unlimited on our network at max 3G speeds. Netflix: Receive Netflix Basic 1-screen (up to $8.99/mo. value) while you maintain 2+ qual’g lines. Like all plans, feature may change or be discontinued at any time. Netflix Terms of Use apply. 1 offer per account.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 81.3 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2019
