Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T. Rowe Price Group    TROW

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP (TROW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/14 10:00:00 pm
117.57 USD   +0.85%
12:47aMAJOR TESLA SHA : filings
RE
12:40aMajor Tesla shareholders trimmed stakes last quarter - filings
RE
08/10T ROWE PRICE : Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management..
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Major Tesla shareholders trimmed stakes last quarter: filings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 12:47am CEST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two major Tesla Inc shareholders cut their stakes in the electric automaker during the second quarter, before Chief Executive Elon Musk announced he would try to take the company private earlier this month.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc funds, once the No. 2 Tesla shareholder after Musk, cut their holdings by nearly a quarter to 11.9 million shares in the three months ended June 30, according to a filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The disclosure comes days after Fidelity Investments, another top-10 shareholder, said in an earlier filing it cut its Tesla stake by 21 percent during the quarter.

Musk faces investor lawsuits claiming fraud and a probe by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission after sending a tweet on August 7 that there was "funding secured" to take Tesla private. No investors have confirmed their involvement.

Tesla's board named a special committee on Tuesday to evaluate any plans to go private but said it had not seen a firm offer.

It was not clear why T. Rowe Price and Fidelity reduced their Tesla holdings or whether they support a move by the company to go private. During the second quarter, investors were focused on the company's efforts to turn out new Model 3 sedans without burning cash at a faster pace.

(GRAPHIC-Two
leading Tesla shareholders slash holdings in Q2:

In addition to stock, Fidelity and T. Rowe Price retained a type of bond issued by Tesla that can convert to stock under certain conditions, their filings showed. On Tuesday billionaire investor George Soros disclosed his firm also retained a stake in Tesla convertible notes during the quarter.

Representatives for Tesla and Soros did not respond to inquiries from Reuters. Fidelity and T. Rowe Price declined to comment.

CFRA analyst Efraim Levy said there could be many reasons why the funds trimmed their positions. Some also may not be allowed to hold the company's stock if it goes private.

"A lot of these mutual funds, who are the large shareholders, they can't necessarily buy and hold private company's stock," he said.

Not all investors cut back on Tesla holdings. Jennison Associates LLC, for instance, increased its holdings by a third to 4.3 million shares, a filing showed. Jennison owner Prudential Financial Inc did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fund managers disclose their holdings quarterly in "13F" filings with the SEC. But the disclosures come 45 days after the end of each quarter and may not reflect current positions or their full portfolios.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; additional reporting by Alexandria Sage; graphic by Noel Randewich; editing by Jennifer Ablan and Dan Grebler)

By Trevor Hunnicutt
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 0.96% 97.39 Delayed Quote.-15.66%
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP 0.85% 117.57 Delayed Quote.11.10%
TESLA -2.46% 347.64 Delayed Quote.14.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on T. ROWE PRICE GROUP
12:47aMAJOR TESLA SHAREHOLDERS TRIMMED STA : filings
RE
12:40aMajor Tesla shareholders trimmed stakes last quarter - filings
RE
08/10T ROWE PRICE : Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For July 20..
PR
08/09Us investors sues government over uti
AQ
08/08T ROWE PRICE : Releases 2017 Corporate Social Responsibility Update
AQ
07/29THINKING OUTSIDE THE BOX ON 529 PLAN : Should you solicit contributions to your ..
AQ
07/29ASKING OTHERS TO HELP FUND A 529 PLA : Should you solicit contributions to your ..
AQ
07/25T ROWE PRICE : PRICE T ROWE GROUP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fi..
AQ
07/25T ROWE PRICE : profit climbs 20 percent, reflecting lower tax rate
AQ
07/25T ROWE PRICE : Should you solicit contributions to your child's 529 plan?
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10T. Rowe Price July AUM rises 2.0% to $1.065T 
08/09My Dividend Growth Portfolio - 38 Holdings, 4 Buys, 3 Sells 
08/02Asset managers defended at Goldman 
08/01Asset managers hit on Fidelity plan for zero-fee index funds 
07/30DIVGRO PULSE : July 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 449 M
EBIT 2018 2 399 M
Net income 2018 1 819 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,49%
P/E ratio 2018 15,87
P/E ratio 2019 14,96
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,23x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,92x
Capitalization 28 487 M
Chart T. ROWE PRICE GROUP
Duration : Period :
T. Rowe Price Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T. ROWE PRICE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 131 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Joseph Stromberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Charles Rogers Non-Executive Chairman
Céline Dufétel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Nigel K. Faulkner Chief Technology Officer
Edward Cage Bernard Vice Chairman & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP11.10%28 487
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP10.40%42 616
LEGAL & GENERAL-2.96%20 126
AMUNDI-15.36%13 795
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN17.70%12 657
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN-26.32%12 426
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.