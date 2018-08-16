Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T. Rowe Price Group    TROW

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP (TROW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

T Rowe Price : First crack at Musk could give top Tesla funds an edge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 11:48pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk pauses during a news conference in Tokyo

BOSTON (Reuters) - Information about Elon Musk's efforts to take Tesla Inc private is scarce. But some small investors wonder if top funds have an edge.

In a blog post on Monday https://bit.ly/2Oy3vLE, the Tesla chief executive said he would sound out some of his largest shareholders on the idea. The list could include T. Rowe Price Group Inc and Fidelity Investments, which each have had a good run with the stock.

Some stockholders worry the meetings could yield details not available to smaller investors, a tension that is emerging more often as big funds own larger stakes in companies and stress their frequent talks with U.S. corporations.

Some small investors say they do not expect a level informational playing field when it comes to Tesla, whose shares have been whipsawed by Musk's unpredictable tweets.

Adam Grossman, principal of Mayport Wealth Management in Newton, Massachusetts said he has avoided owning Tesla for clients except through indexes, partly to limit the risk of missing out on color Musk could share with a small circle.

"If you're a big portfolio manager and able to sit in a room with Elon Musk, you'll pick up information" not available to others, Grossman said in an interview on Thursday.

Practically, small investors are going to be left out of the loop by Musk's outreach, said Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer of investment manager KraneShares, with an estimated several thousand Tesla shares.

Big funds speaking with Musk "are going to be getting the proverbial keys to the kingdom, and others are on the outside," Ahern said.

A Tesla spokesman did not comment for this article.

Musk said in his blog he needed to be forthcoming with top shareholders about his plans to take Tesla private at $420 per share. "However, it wouldn't be right to share information about going private with just our largest investors without sharing the same information with all investors at the same time," he wrote, leading to his public announcement of his intentions.

A plan would also need regulatory and shareholder approval, Musk wrote.

Harvard Law School professor John Coates said U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules on fair disclosure allow the selective sharing of some details if recipients agree not to trade until what they are told becomes public. But it is hard to know how those limits might play out for Musk's outreach.

"With Tesla however nothing normal is normal. So who knows," Coates said via email.

This month is not the first time Musk has lifted the curtain on his talks with top holders. In June 2016 Musk mentioned talking with institutions about combining Tesla and SolarCity Corp, [S
CTY.N] a deal that came together later that year. https://reut.rs/2nGAFgN

Representatives for Fidelity and T. Rowe Price declined to comment. Neither firm has shared its thinking about Musk's take-private idea or said much to explain their second-quarter share sales. Collectively T Rowe funds cut their Tesla stakes by 24 percent to 11.9 million shares at June 30, while Fidelity funds cut their stakes 21 percent to 11.2 million at the same point, filings show.

Unlike index funds that would likely have to sell a privatized Tesla, both big firms run funds with big stakes in closely held companies.

To be sure, not all of Tesla's smaller investors are concerned about Musk sharing details selectively. Louis Albanese, managing partner of Catamount Wealth Management, with about 8,000 Tesla shares, said the key is that all shareholders eventually receive the same buyout offer, as he expects.

"It's not like these guys are going to get $420 (per share), and everybody else gets $350," Albanese said.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Ross Kerber
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP 0.72% 116.32 Delayed Quote.10.06%
TESLA -0.96% 335.45 Delayed Quote.8.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on T. ROWE PRICE GROUP
08/16T ROWE PRICE : First crack at Musk could give top Tesla funds an edge
RE
08/16T ROWE PRICE : Announces New EMEA, APAC Distribution Heads
PR
08/15T ROWE PRICE : . Rowe, Fideliy Sold More han 20% of heir esla Shares in Second Q..
DJ
08/15Major Tesla shareholders trimmed stakes last quarter - filings
RE
08/10T ROWE PRICE : Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For July 20..
PR
08/09Us investors sues government over uti
AQ
08/08T ROWE PRICE : Releases 2017 Corporate Social Responsibility Update
AQ
07/29THINKING OUTSIDE THE BOX ON 529 PLAN : Should you solicit contributions to your ..
AQ
07/29ASKING OTHERS TO HELP FUND A 529 PLA : Should you solicit contributions to your ..
AQ
07/25T ROWE PRICE : PRICE T ROWE GROUP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fi..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10T. Rowe Price July AUM rises 2.0% to $1.065T 
08/09My Dividend Growth Portfolio - 38 Holdings, 4 Buys, 3 Sells 
08/02Asset managers defended at Goldman 
08/01Asset managers hit on Fidelity plan for zero-fee index funds 
07/30DIVGRO PULSE : July 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 449 M
EBIT 2018 2 399 M
Net income 2018 1 819 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,51%
P/E ratio 2018 15,72
P/E ratio 2019 14,82
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,25x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,94x
Capitalization 28 592 M
Chart T. ROWE PRICE GROUP
Duration : Period :
T. Rowe Price Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T. ROWE PRICE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 131 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Joseph Stromberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Charles Rogers Non-Executive Chairman
Céline Dufétel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Nigel K. Faulkner Chief Technology Officer
Edward Cage Bernard Vice Chairman & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP10.06%28 592
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP10.59%43 110
LEGAL & GENERAL-5.67%19 558
AMUNDI-15.13%13 745
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN17.98%12 806
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN-27.35%12 049
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.