T Rowe Price : PagerDuty Lands $90 Million Series D Funding at $1.3 Billion Valuation

By Colin Kellaher



PagerDuty on Thursday said it closed a $90 million Series D investment, giving the provider of incident-management software a valuation of $1.3 billion.

PagerDuty said the funding round, which brings its total capital raised to $173 million, was led by funds and accounts managed by T. Rowe Price Group Inc.'s (TROW) T. Rowe Price Associates unit and fund adviser Wellington Management.

Existing PagerDuty investors Accel, Andreessen Horowitz and Bessemer Venture Partners also participated.

The provider of information-technology alerting and incident-management software said it will use the funding to expand its platform for real-time operations.

