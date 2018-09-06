Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T. Rowe Price Group    TROW

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP (TROW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

T Rowe Price : PagerDuty Lands $90 Million Series D Funding at $1.3 Billion Valuation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 06:36pm CEST

By Colin Kellaher

PagerDuty on Thursday said it closed a $90 million Series D investment, giving the provider of incident-management software a valuation of $1.3 billion.

PagerDuty said the funding round, which brings its total capital raised to $173 million, was led by funds and accounts managed by T. Rowe Price Group Inc.'s (TROW) T. Rowe Price Associates unit and fund adviser Wellington Management.

Existing PagerDuty investors Accel, Andreessen Horowitz and Bessemer Venture Partners also participated.

The provider of information-technology alerting and incident-management software said it will use the funding to expand its platform for real-time operations.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on T. ROWE PRICE GROUP
06:36pT ROWE PRICE : PagerDuty Lands $90 Million Series D Funding at $1.3 Billion Valu..
DJ
09/04T ROWE PRICE : Closes Emerging Markets Stock Fund To New Investors
PR
09/03STATE BANK OF INDIA : Uti mutual fund forms screening committee to select md
AQ
08/29Tempus Reels in $110 Million in Series E Financing
DJ
08/27T ROWE PRICE : . Rowe's ad campaign o ake invesors inside he company
AQ
08/23T ROWE PRICE : Correction to Eventbrite IPO Article
DJ
08/23T ROWE PRICE : Eventbrite Discloses IPO Plans
DJ
08/23T ROWE PRICE : Eventbrite Discloses IPO Plans -- Update
DJ
08/22T ROWE PRICE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
08/22At T. Rowe Price, top Tesla funds offer split views
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04T. Rowe Price closes emerging markets stock fund to new investors 
09/04Fidelity's zero-fee funds rake in nearly $1B in first month 
09/033 DIVIDEND INCREASES : August 27-31, 2018 
08/29DIVGRO PULSE : August 2018 
08/22T. Rowe Price declares $0.70 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 448 M
EBIT 2018 2 400 M
Net income 2018 1 810 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,54%
P/E ratio 2018 15,64
P/E ratio 2019 14,70
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,11x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,81x
Capitalization 27 845 M
Chart T. ROWE PRICE GROUP
Duration : Period :
T. Rowe Price Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T. ROWE PRICE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 131 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Joseph Stromberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Charles Rogers Non-Executive Chairman
Céline Dufétel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Nigel K. Faulkner Chief Technology Officer
Edward Cage Bernard Vice Chairman & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP9.12%28 006
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP13.87%44 417
LEGAL & GENERAL-7.17%19 540
AMUNDI-12.81%14 471
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN21.31%13 446
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN-26.64%12 278
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.