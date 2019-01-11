Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

T Rowe Price : Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For December 2018

01/11/2019 | 08:31am EST

BALTIMORE, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $962 billion as of December 31, 2018. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.9 billion in December 2018, and $3.7 billion for the quarter-ended December 31, 2018.  This brings total client transfers for 2018 to $20.5 billion.

The firm's assets under management as of December 31, 2018, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:

 



As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)


12/31/2018


11/30/2018


9/30/2018


12/31/2017

U.S. mutual funds









 Equity and blended assets


$

441



$

485



$

515



$

480


 Fixed income and money market


123



126



130



126




564



611



645



606


Subadvised and separately managed accounts and other investment products









 Equity and blended assets


299



323



339



292


 Fixed income and money market


99



98



100



93




398



421



439



385


Total assets under management


$

962



$

1,032



$

1,084



$

991


Target date retirement products(b)


$

230



$

243



$

252



$

234



















(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b) Includes the assets under management of the firm's target date retirement mutual funds and trusts as well as those target date retirement portfolios managed in separate accounts.

 

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-december-2018-300776821.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
