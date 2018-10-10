T Rowe Price : Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For September 2018

BALTIMORE, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.08 trillion as of September 30, 2018. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.1 billion in September 2018, and $3.2 billion for the quarter-ended September 30, 2018. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2018, to $16.8 billion.
The firm's assets under management as of September 30, 2018, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
9/30/2018
8/31/2018
6/30/2018
12/31/2017
U.S. mutual funds
Equity and blended assets
$
515
$
518
$
497
$
480
Fixed income and money market
130
130
129
126
645
648
626
606
Subadvised and separately managed accounts and other investment products
Equity and blended assets
339
338
320
292
Fixed income and money market
100
100
98
93
439
438
418
385
Total assets under management
$
1,084
$
1,086
$
1,044
$
991
Target date retirement products(b)
$
252
$
253
$
244
$
234
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b) Includes the assets under management of the firm's target date retirement mutual funds and trusts as well as those target date retirement portfolios managed in separate accounts.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
