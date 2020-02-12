Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T. Rowe Price Group Inc    TROW

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC

(TROW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

T Rowe Price : Declares Quarterly Dividend, Announces Its 2020 Investor Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 01:18pm EST

BALTIMORE, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

NEWS

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share payable March 30, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2020. The quarterly dividend rate represents a 18.4% increase over the previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.76 per share. This will mark the 34th consecutive year since the firm's initial public offering that the company will have increased its regular annual dividend.

The firm also announced that it will hold its 2020 Investor Day on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. A live audio webcast of the event with accompanying presentation materials can be accessed on the firm's investor relations website at troweprice.gcs-web.com. The presentation materials will be available on February 19 prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the meeting and archived online for a period of one year. Attendance in person at the event is by invitation only.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (troweprice.com), is a global investment management organization with $1.21 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2020. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.


Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-declares-quarterly-dividend-announces-its-2020-investor-day-301003926.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC
01:18pT ROWE PRICE : Declares Quarterly Dividend, Announces Its 2020 Investor Day
PR
08:31aT ROWE PRICE : Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For January..
PR
02/06T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC : Report
CO
02/05PRICE T ROWE GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/05T ROWE PRICE : Head Of International Equity Division Chris Alderson To Retire Fr..
PR
02/05T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC : Report
CO
02/05T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC : SEC Filing 8K
CO
01/29T. ROWE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/29PRICE T ROWE GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
01/29T ROWE PRICE : Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group