T Rowe Price : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

04/28/2020 | 07:31am EDT

BALTIMORE, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2020. The earnings release can be found on the firm's website at troweprice.com/media.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (troweprice.com), is a global investment management organization with $1.01 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.


Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-first-quarter-2020-results-301048264.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
