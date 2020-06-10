T Rowe Price : Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For May 2020

BALTIMORE, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.19 trillion as of May 31, 2020. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.9 billion in May 2020 and $3.3 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended May 31, 2020. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended May 31, 2020, to $7.7 billion. These client transfers include $0.2 billion, $0.7 billion, and $5.0 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the May, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.
In the assets under management presentation immediately below, the firm has separately broken out the assets under management for the firm's multi-asset portfolios, which will align to the disclosures included in the quarterly earnings release. All prior periods presented have been reclassified to conform to the new presentation. For reference, the table at the end of the release reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
The firm's assets under management as of May 31, 2020, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
5/31/2020
4/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
U.S. mutual funds
Equity
$
394
$
370
$
328
$
407
Fixed income, including money market
74
72
73
74
Multi-asset(b)
185
178
161
202
653
620
562
683
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity
303
283
241
292
Fixed income, including money market
76
75
74
74
Multi-asset(b)
154
147
132
158
533
505
447
524
Total assets under management
$
1,186
$
1,125
$
1,009
$
1,207
Target date retirement products
$
277
$
266
$
242
$
292
(a)
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b)
The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
Supplemental Information
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
5/31/2020
4/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
U.S. mutual funds
Equity and blended assets
$
529
$
499
$
444
$
553
Fixed income, including money market
124
121
118
130
653
620
562
683
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity and blended assets
422
396
341
412
Fixed income, including money market
111
109
106
112
533
505
447
524
Total assets under management
$
1,186
$
1,125
$
1,009
$
1,207
(a)
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
