T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC

(TROW)
T Rowe Price : Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For September 2019

10/10/2019 | 08:35am EDT

BALTIMORE, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.13 trillion as of September 30, 2019. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $5.3 billion in September 2019, and $7.5 billion for the quarter-ended September 30, 2019. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2019, to $19.5 billion.

The firm's assets under management as of September 30, 2019, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:



As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)


9/30/2019


8/31/2019


6/30/2019


12/31/2018

U.S. mutual funds









Equity and blended assets


$

513



$

517



$

521



$

441


Fixed income, including money market


130



130



127



123




643



647



648



564


Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products









Equity and blended assets


373



366



369



299


Fixed income, including money market


110



111



108



99




483



477



477



398


Total assets under management


$

1,126



$

1,124



$

1,125



$

962



















Target date retirement products


$

272



$

269



$

269



$

230



















(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

















Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-september-2019-300936479.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
