T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC

(TROW)
T Rowe Price : Reports Preliminary Month-end Assets Under Management For June 2019

07/11/2019

BALTIMORE, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.13 trillion as of June 30, 2019. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $3.2 billion in June 2019, and $5.9 billion for the quarter-ended June 30, 2019.  This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2019, to $12.0 billion.

The firm's assets under management as of June 30, 2019, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:



As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)


6/30/2019


5/31/2019


3/31/2019


12/31/2018

U.S. mutual funds









 Equity and blended assets


$

521



$

494



$

507



$

441


 Fixed income, including money market


127



126



124



123




648



620



631



564


Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products









 Equity and blended assets


369



344



348



299


 Fixed income, including money market


108



106



103



99




477



450



451



398


Total assets under management


$

1,125



$

1,070



$

1,082



$

962


Target date retirement products


$

269



$

256



$

258



$

230


(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-june-2019-300883442.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
