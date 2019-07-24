Log in
T2 Biosystems Announces 2019 Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results Release and Conference Call Date

07/24/2019 | 07:31am EDT

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), an emerging leader in the development of innovative medical diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare, announced today that it will release its 2019 second quarter financial and operational results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. In conjunction with the release, the Company will host a conference call with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 to discuss the financial results and other business developments.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing 1-877-407-9208 (U.S.) or 1-201-493-6784 (International). To listen to the live call via T2 Biosystems' website, go to www.t2biosystems.com, in the Investors/Events & Presentations section. A webcast replay of the call will be available following the conclusion of the call, also in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of the website.

About T2 Biosystems:

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, and T2Bacteria® Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including products for the detection of additional species and antibiotic resistance markers of sepsis pathogens, and tests for Lyme disease. 

Media Contact:
Gina Kent, Vault Communications
gkent@vaultcommunications.com
610-455-2763

Investor Contact:
Zack Kubow, W2O Group
zkubow@w2ogroup.com
415-658-6436

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
