T2 Biosystems Reports Granting of Inducement Awards

04/08/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare, announced today that on March 15, 2019 it issued inducement awards to seven new employees and on April 3, 2019 it issued inducement awards to four new employees.   

These awards were made under T2 Biosystems’ Inducement Award Plan (the "Inducement Plan"), which was adopted by the company’s Board of Directors on March 1, 2018 and amended and restated on February 21, 2019 and provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of T2 Biosystems. The inducement awards granted on March 15, 2019 consist of options to purchase 142,000 shares of T2 Biosystems common stock, have a ten year terms and the exercise price of the options is $2.68, which was the per-share closing price of T2 Biosystems common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 15, 2019. The inducement awards granted on April 3, 2019 consist of options to purchase 118,000 shares of T2 Biosystems common stock, have a ten-year term and the exercise price of the options is $2.65, which was the per-share closing price of T2 Biosystems common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on April 3, 2019. The options vest over a four-year period, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s date of hire and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter. The award was approved by the independent compensation committee of T2 Biosystems’ board of directors and was granted as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with T2 Biosystems in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).   

About T2 Biosystems:
T2 Biosystems, a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, and T2Bacteria® Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including products for the detection of additional species and antibiotic resistance markers of sepsis pathogens, and tests for Lyme disease.  

Media Contact:
Gina Kent, Vault Communications
gkent@vaultcommunications.com 
610-455-2763

Investor Contact:
Zack Kubow, W2O Group
zkubow@w2ogroup.com
415-658-6436

T2Biosystems_Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
