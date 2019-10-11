Log in
T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

(TTOO)
T2 Biosystems Reports Granting of Inducement Awards

0
10/11/2019 | 07:31am EDT

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare, announced today that on October 3, 2019 it issued inducement awards to two new employees.

These awards were made under T2 Biosystems’ Inducement Award Plan (the "Inducement Plan"), which was adopted by the company’s Board of Directors on March 1, 2018 and amended and restated on February 21, 2019 and provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of T2 Biosystems. The inducement awards consist of non-qualified stock options to purchase 23,000 shares of T2 Biosystems common stock and have a ten-year term. The exercise price of the options is $2.46, which was the per-share closing price of T2 Biosystems common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 3, 2019. The options vest over a four-year period, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s date of hire and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter. The award was approved by the independent compensation committee of T2 Biosystems’ board of directors and was granted as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with T2 Biosystems in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

About T2 Biosystems:
T2 Biosystems, a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, and T2Bacteria® Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including products for the detection of additional species and antibiotic resistance markers of sepsis pathogens, and tests for Lyme disease.

Media Contact:
Gina Kent, Vault Communications
gkent@vaultcommunications.com
610-455-2763

Investor Contact:
Zack Kubow, W2O Group
zkubow@w2ogroup.com
415-658-6436

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
