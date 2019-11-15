Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T2 Biosystems, Inc.    TTOO

T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

(TTOO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

T2 Biosystems to Present at the 13th Annual Canaccord Genuity Medical Technology & Diagnostics Forum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 07:30am EST

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) (the “Company,”“T2,” or “T2 Biosystems”), a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare, announced today that John McDonough, chairman and chief executive officer, and John Sprague, chief financial officer, are scheduled to present at the 13th Annual Canaccord Genuity Medical Technology & Diagnostics Forum. The conference is being held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in New York City.

Mr. McDonough and Mr. Sprague are scheduled to present on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2:30-3:00 p.m. ET. Mr. McDonough and Mr. Sprague will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay, and may be accessed by visiting the Investors/Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.t2biosystems.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, and T2Bacteria® Panel, which was recently announced as the first and only in-vitro diagnostic test to receive approval for a New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) by CMS, are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including products for the detection of additional species and antibiotic resistance markers of sepsis pathogens, and tests for Lyme disease. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

Media Contact:
Gina Kent, Vault Communications
gkent@vaultcommunications.com
610-455-2763

Investor Contact:
Zack Kubow, W2O Group
zkubow@w2ogroup.com
415-658-6436

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.
07:30aT2 Biosystems to Present at the 13th Annual Canaccord Genuity Medical Technol..
GL
11/13T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
11/12T2 Biosystems Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights and Provides Co..
GL
11/08T2 Biosystems Reports Granting of Inducement Awards
GL
11/07T2 BIOSYSTEMS : to Share Early Data at the World Anti-Microbial Resistance Congr..
PU
11/07T2 Biosystems to Share Early Data at the World Anti-Microbial Resistance Con..
GL
10/31T2 Biosystems Announces 2019 Third Quarter Financial and Operational Results ..
GL
10/11T2 Biosystems Reports Granting of Inducement Awards
GL
10/02T2 Biosystems to Showcase Latest Innovations at IDWeek 2019
GL
09/30T2 Biosystems' T2Resistance™ Panel is Now Available as a Research Use O..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9,81 M
EBIT 2019 -50,8 M
Net income 2019 -57,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,25x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,95x
Capi. / Sales2019 6,92x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,17x
Capitalization 67,9 M
Chart T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
T2 Biosystems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,01  $
Last Close Price 1,51  $
Spread / Highest target 297%
Spread / Average Target 166%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John P. McDonough Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alec Barclay Senior Vice President-Operations
John M. Sprague CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Thomas Jay Lowery Chief Scientific Officer
Michael J. Cima Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.-49.83%68
MEDTRONIC PLC20.06%146 524
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.22.67%41 222
HOYA CORPORATION45.78%32 731
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS39.83%29 830
TERUMO CORPORATION-38.15%25 755
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group