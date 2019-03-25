T4f Entretenimento : Voting Ballot - 04/25/2019 AGM

Last update: 03/25/2019

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

Pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/2009, should the shareholder choose to exercise his voting rights via Remote Voting Form (Voting Form), it is essential that all fields of this document be manually and legibly completed. The following instructions must be observed for the votes hereby cast to be considered valid and computed in the quorum for the Annual General Meeting: (i) all fields must be duly completed; (ii) all pages must be initialed; and (iii) the final page must be signed by the Shareholder or their legal representative(s), as the case may be, and pursuant to the current legislation. Certification of the signature, notarization and consularization will not be required. It is recommended, in addition to the information above, the indication of e-mail address to facilitate the communication between the Company and the Shareholder.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The Form must be received until 7 (seven) days before the date of the Meeting, ie until April 18, 2019 (including this date), through one of the options below, noting that those received after this date will be disregarded:

a) Vote instructions sent by their custody agents;

b) Vote instructions sent by the depositary financial institution responsible for the services regarding the Company's share custody; or c) Remote voting form to be sent directly to the Company: Shareholders who choose to send the remote voting form directly to the Company must forward the following documents to the addresses below:

(i) original remote voting form or digitalization of the original remote voting form dully completed, initialed and signed, relating to the General Meeting;

(ii) receipt issued by the depositary financial institution of the book-entry shares or in custody (art. 41, Law 6,404/76) to prove his shareholder status (the receipt of the holders of book-entry shares will be dismissed for those in the shareholder list provided by the depositary financial institution); (iii) authenticated copy or digitalization of the necessary documentation indicated below:

Natural Person: - ID with a photograph of the shareholder/legal representative: Brazilian national's ID, Foreign

Resident's ID, Brazilian driver license, passport or class association ID. Legal Entity:

- ID with a photograph of the legal representative: Brazilian national's ID, Foreign Resident's ID, Brazilian driver license, passport or class association ID;

- Current consolidated Bylaws or Articles of Association and the corporate documents providing the legal representation of the shareholder (minutes of election of the directors and/or power of attorney duly regularized under the Law).

Investment Funds:

- ID with a photograph of the legal representative: Brazilian national's ID, Foreign Resident's ID, Brazilian driver license, passport or class association ID;

- consolidated and current fund regulations; - Articles of Association or consolidated and current Corporate Bylaws, as appropriate, subject to the voting policy of the fund and corporate documents providing powers of representation.

The Company requires notarization of the documents submitted, as well as documents signed abroad to be notarized and signed by the Consulate or duly affixed through apostille, for acceptance of the remote voting form.

The Company will require sworn translation of documents that were not originally written in Portuguese.

The shareholder that elects to send the remote voting form by means of service providers must transmit instructions to his respective custodian/depositary/ADR agents, whether his shares are deposited in a central depository or not; or, in the case of ADRs, the shareholder must observe rules and procedures established by them for issuance, as well as documents and information required.

If conflicting voting instructions are identified and the shareholder does not clarify the conflict in a timely manner, the voting instruction for the matter in conflict will be disregarded.

If the shareholder submits more than one form, in order to avoid that his voting instructions can be considered conflicting, it is recommended that he send his new instruction to the same previously used service provider.

Under the terms of the current regulation, the Company will notify the shareholder if the documents received are sufficient or not so that the vote is considered valid and the procedures and deadlines for eventual rectification and resubmission, if necessary.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

T4F Entretenimento S.A.

A/C Departamento de Relações com Investidores

Avenida Bento Branco de Andrade Filho, 400, Jardim Dom Bosco

São Paulo/SP, CEP 04757-000

E-mail:ri@t4f.com.br

The Company requests that the documents be sent to the attention of its Investor Relations Department, preferably to the e-mail:ri@t4f.com.br.

In case of sending documents by mail or in person, the Company also requests that a copy of the remote voting form be sent via e-mail.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Shares and Custody Department

Adress: Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Amarelo, 2º andar, Vila Yara - São Paulo, Brasil, CEP 06029-900

Contact: Managers of the bank branch network E-mail:4010.acecustodia@bradesco.com.brPhone: 0800-7011616

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Simple Resolution 1. Appraisal of management accounts, examination, discussion and voting of the financial statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2018 [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 2. Deliberation on the allocation of net income and the distribution of dividends. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 3. Setting the limit of value of the Company's management global annual compensation related to fiscal year of 2019. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Election of the board of directors by single group of candidates Acionista Controlador Luciano Nogueira Neto Fernando Luiz Alterio Luis Alejandro Soberón Kuri Guilherme Affonso Ferreira Marcelo Pechinho Hallack Carla Gama Alves Maurizio de Franciscis 4. Indication of all names of the proposed board. - Acionista Controlador/Controlling Shareholder - Acionista Controlador [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 5. In case one of the candidates that are indicated to the proposed board stop integrating it, the votes corresponding to your shares can continue to be given to the proposed board? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain 6. In the event of the adoption of cumulative voting, should the votes corresponding to your shares be distributed in equal percentages among the members whom you have chosen?

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain 7. Visualization of all the candidates that compose the proposed board to indicate the percentage (%) of the votes to be attributed. Luciano Nogueira Neto [ Fernando Luiz Alterio [ ] % ] %Luis Alejandro Soberón Kuri [ ] %Guilherme Affonso Ferreira [ Marcelo Pechinho Hallack [ Carla Gama Alves [ ] % Maurizio de Franciscis [ ] % ] % ] %

Simple Question 8. Do you wish to request the installation of the Fiscal Council, pursuant to article 161 of Law 6,404, 1976? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Simple Question 9. Do you wish to request the separate vote for the election of a member of the Board of Directors, pursuant to article 141, paragraph 4, item I, of Law 6,404 of 1976? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Simple Question 10. Do you wish to request the adoption of cumulative voting for the election of the Board of Directors, under the terms of article 141 of Law 6,406 of 1976? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Simple Question 11. In case of a second call of the Annual General Meeting, can the voting instructions included in this Voting Form also be considered for holding the Annual General Meeting on second call? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________