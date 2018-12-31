TA Yang : MAJOR TRANSACTION FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TA YANG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 大洋集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1991)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to (i) the announcements of the Company dated 8 October 2018 and 19 October 2018 regarding the major transaction in relation to entering into of the Cooperation Agreement and (ii) the announcements of the Company dated 1 November 2018 and 29 November 2018 in relation to delay in despatch of circular (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As stated in the Announcements, a circular, containing, among other matters, (i) further details in respect of the Cooperation Agreement; and (ii) other information as required by the Listing Rules, was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 31 December 2018.

As additional time is required to finalise certain information for inclusion in the circular, it is expected that the despatch date of the circular will be further postponed to a date falling on or before 31 January 2019.

By order of the Board

Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited

Shi Qi

Chairlady and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Ms. Shi Qi, Mr. Qiu Yonghao and Mr. Zhao Ang; three non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Gao Feng, Mr. Han Lei and Mr. Sze Wai Lun; and two independent non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Zhang Lijuan and Mr. Wu Tak Kong.