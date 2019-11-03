Ta Yang : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 Oct 2019

Log in
11/03/2019 | 05:48pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/10/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

04/11/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1991

Description :

Ta Yang Group

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

20,000,000,000

0.10

2,000,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

20,000,000,000

0.10

2,000,000,000.00

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Page 1 of 11

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

2,000,000,000.00

Page 2 of 11

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

871,178,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

871,178,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share Option

Scheme

adopted on

(13/12/2018)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

(Note 1) N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1) N/A

(

/ /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (HK$)

N/A

Page 3 of 11

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Page 4 of 11

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

of preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Page 5 of 11

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

as at close of the month

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

N/A

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Page 6 of 11

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during

issuer

the month

which may

pursuant

be issued

thereto

pursuant

thereto as

at close of

Type of Issue

the month

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

1. Rights issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

2. Open offer

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A N/A

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

3. Placing

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A N/A

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

4. Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A N/A

Page 7 of 11

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during

issuer

the month

which may

pursuant

be issued

thereto

pursuant

thereto as

at close of

Type of Issue

the month

Class of shares issuable

State

(Note 1)

(

/

/

)

5. Scrip dividend

At price :

Issue and allotment

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

repurchased (Note 1)

6. Repurchase of

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A N/A

Class

of

shares

redeemed (Note 1)

7. Redemption of

Redemption date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A N/A

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

8. Consideration issue At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A N/A

Page 8 of 11

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during

issuer

the month

which may

pursuant

be issued

thereto

pursuant

thereto as

at close of

Type of Issue

the month

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

(

/

/

)

9. Capital

Issue and allotment

reorganisation

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

(

/

/

)

10. Other

State

At price :

Issue and allotment

(Please specify)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Total E. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

Nil

(2)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

Page 9 of 11

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  4. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
  5. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  6. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  7. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  8. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

(Remarks 1)

Remarks (if any):

1. Since there was no movement in the issued share capital during the month, no confirmation is required to be made in Part IV of this return.

Submitted by:

Lo Chu Wing

Title:

Company Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Page 10 of 11

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
  3. "Identical" means in this context:
    • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
    • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
    • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
  5. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Page 11 of 11

Disclaimer

TA Yang Group Holdings Limited published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 22:47:04 UTC
