Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Tabcorp Holdings Limited    TAH   AU000000TAH8

TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED (TAH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tabcorp : Western Australia to sell horse betting shop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 12:49pm CEST

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Western Australia state will sell its horse-race betting business and levy a new tax on foreign bookmakers, the state treasurer said on Tuesday.

The WA TAB could fetch as much as A$500 million ($353 million), The Australian Financial Review newspaper reported.

The sale, which won't begin until next year, comes as the cash-strapped Western Australia state government sells assets to repair its budget.

Treasurer Ben Wyatt said the decision was in "the best interests of the whole state," in a statement from his office, which gave no sale price. A 15 percent tax on bets taken from Western Australians will be levied from Jan. 1, it added.

His government has also promised to sell a majority stake in its electricity grid, via a public float.

Australia's biggest betting company Tabcorp Holdings Ltd, a prospective buyer of the gambling business, said in a submission to the state government, published on Tuesday, that it would be "ready to respond" to a sale process.

($1 = 1.4146 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sunil Nair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
08/15TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/23TABCORP : Ord Minnett rates TAH as Lighten
AQ
07/19TABCORP : Australia's Tabcorp pays $51 million to exit Sun Bets gaming venture
RE
07/19TABCORP : to exit Sun Bets
PU
06/08TABCORP : Australia's Tabcorp in talks to exit underperforming Sun Bets
RE
06/08TABCORP : Strategic review of Sun Bets
PU
06/07TABCORP : Firm behind 'piegate' scandal set to pull out of Sun Bets venture
AQ
06/04TABCORP : and SPREO Partnership delivers a game-changing 3D geo-fencing mobile s..
AQ
03/22TABCORP : Australia's Tabcorp prices $1.4 billion notes issue
RE
02/13TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/11Tabcorp Holdings Limited (TABCF) CEO David Attenborough on Q4 2018 Results - .. 
08/08TABCORP reports FY results 
02/09TABCORP Holdings Limited 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/09Tabcorp's (TABCF) CEO David Attenborough on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
02/08TABCORP Holdings Limited ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 5 329 M
EBIT 2019 783 M
Net income 2019 396 M
Debt 2019 3 153 M
Yield 2019 4,60%
P/E ratio 2019 24,09
P/E ratio 2020 21,51
EV / Sales 2019 2,40x
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
Capitalization 9 615 M
Chart TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tabcorp Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,08  AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Robert Henry Attenborough CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Paula Jane Dwyer Chairman
Damien Johnston Chief Financial Officer
Amanda Mandy Ross Chief Information Officer
Zygmunt Edward Switkowski Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.52%6 813
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-16.09%45 949
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-21.41%14 238
WYNN RESORTS-31.03%12 632
GENTING SINGAPORE LTD--.--%8 919
KANGWON LAND, INC.--.--%5 346
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.