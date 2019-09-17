Available today: Explain Data, Tableau Catalog, and Tableau Server Management Add-on

With the sheer volume of data captured by organizations today, it's often difficult for people to find the data they need and trust that it is also accurate and relevant for analysis. We're introducing Tableau Catalog to help. Individuals can find the right data, understand where it came from, and see how it is connected to other content in your Tableau environment. Tableau Catalog is available for Tableau Server and Tableau Online, as part of the Data Management Add-on.

With Tableau Catalog, it's easy to get a complete view of how people are using data in Tableau throughout your organization. Data owners can see information about the data, like usage metrics, lineage, and impact analysis. This means that IT and data owners can track data up and downstream to better understand how it is being used throughout their analytics environment. They can easily see and understand the impact that a change to the data will have on the dashboards and views connected to that data, and can alert the owners of those assets. There are no indexing schedules to set and no need to configure connectivity. Catalog automatically maps to existing Tableau Server permissions.

Tableau Catalog also helps build trust in the data across your organization. Not only does Tableau Catalog provide all users with an enhanced search to find the right data to connect to, but it also gives everyone more visibility into the data they are analyzing, in context-whether viewing a dashboard or web authoring a viz. Data quality warnings provide users with indications of any issues with data being used in a dashboard, like a missing field or a maintenance interruption. Data owners can also add definitions and additional metadata so users have a better understanding of the data itself. When someone creates and publishes a dashboard that uses the data source, they can see these data details in a sidebar, making it easy for everyone to feel confident in their analysis.