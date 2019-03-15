Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tableau Software Inc    DATA

TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC

(DATA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Couch to Iron Viz: Prepare for the ultimate data viz competition with this training guide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 01:14pm EDT

It's that time of year again. We're gearing up for Iron Viz and it's time to start sharpening your skills for the ultimate data showdown. For those who don't know, Iron Viz is a data visualization competition comprised of a series of qualifier contests-each with a different open theme. The winners advance to a final, live competition at either Tableau Conference or Tableau Conference Europe.

Iron Viz can be intimidating, but it doesn't have to be. Even if competing on stage isn't your ultimate goal, participating in the qualifier rounds provides an excellent opportunity to flex your data visualization skills and build your 'live portfolio' on Tableau Public in the process. Preparing for Iron Viz can be a lot like preparing for a big race. It requires both mental and physical training, but in the end, it's both rewarding and a lot of fun.

To gather some pro tips, I interviewed Iron Viz alumni Timothy Vermeiren (2018 champion, Tableau Conference) and Sarah Bartlett (2018 finalist, TC Europe) about their go-to resources for advancing their data viz skills in the categories of design, storytelling, and analysis. Here's your guide for excelling in your Iron Viz journey, right out of the gate:

Disclaimer

Tableau Software Inc. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 17:13:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
01:14pCOUCH TO IRON VIZ : Prepare for the ultimate data viz competition with this trai..
PU
03/13TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Why is NLP so hot? Deriving value from data through natural l..
PU
03/12TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Take your mobile dashboards to the next level with these new ..
PU
03/12NOW IN BETA : Vector maps, parameter actions, and new Ask Data functionality
PU
03/12LOOKING AHEAD : Updates to Tableau Server operating system requirements
PU
03/11TABLEAU FOUNDATION : and Community Solutions Partnership to Eliminate Veteran an..
PR
02/22TABLEAU SOFTWARE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
02/22TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/20TABLEAU : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Tech, Media & Telecom Conference
PR
02/15TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Expands Data Prep Capabilities with Prep Conductor
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 366 M
EBIT 2019 175 M
Net income 2019 -85,8 M
Finance 2019 1 021 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 7,47x
EV / Sales 2020 6,17x
Capitalization 11 229 M
Chart TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Tableau Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 136 $
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Selipsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Chabot Chairman
Damon Alexander Fletcher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick Hanrahan Director & Chief Scientist Officer
Andrew Beers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC8.70%11 229
ORACLE CORPORATION17.50%190 392
SAP11.58%134 876
INTUIT30.44%66 522
SERVICENOW INC35.69%43 607
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.25.61%17 447
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.