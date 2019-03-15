Couch to Iron Viz: Prepare for the ultimate data viz competition with this training guide

It's that time of year again. We're gearing up for Iron Viz and it's time to start sharpening your skills for the ultimate data showdown. For those who don't know, Iron Viz is a data visualization competition comprised of a series of qualifier contests-each with a different open theme. The winners advance to a final, live competition at either Tableau Conference or Tableau Conference Europe.

Iron Viz can be intimidating, but it doesn't have to be. Even if competing on stage isn't your ultimate goal, participating in the qualifier rounds provides an excellent opportunity to flex your data visualization skills and build your 'live portfolio' on Tableau Public in the process. Preparing for Iron Viz can be a lot like preparing for a big race. It requires both mental and physical training, but in the end, it's both rewarding and a lot of fun.

To gather some pro tips, I interviewed Iron Viz alumni Timothy Vermeiren (2018 champion, Tableau Conference) and Sarah Bartlett (2018 finalist, TC Europe) about their go-to resources for advancing their data viz skills in the categories of design, storytelling, and analysis. Here's your guide for excelling in your Iron Viz journey, right out of the gate: