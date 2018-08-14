Flights of the World Part II: How to map great circle routes in the newest Tableau release

Step 1: Join the raw data files in Prep

The OpenFlights data comes in multiple files: one file containing the airport data (airports.dat), including the latitude and longitude, and a second file contains the route information (routes.dat).

For instance, in the examples below, you can see the airports.dat file showing the location details for the Seattle Tacoma International Airport (IATA code of 'SEA'), while the routes.dat file provides details on the connections between airports. The second table shows that Lufthansa (airline code 'LH') has a non-stop connection between Seattle and Frankfurt.

By joining both of these tables together, we can identify the start and end locations for each route. These locations will be used to generate the KML file with our great circle flight paths.

In order to generate the flight paths we will have to perform two joins on the route data, once using the source airport, and once using the destination airport. We use the ID columns to join the tables instead of the IATA codes, although the latter should also work. After each join, we add a step to re-name the Latitude and Longitude fields so that it is clear if they are for the Origin or the Destination airport:

This gives us a result table where each row in the table represents a single route with location details for both the origin and destination airports.

Step 2: Create unique identifier for each route

Our next step is to add a new column with a unique identifier for each route. We'll create a simple calculated field that combines the route origin and destination into a single string:

[Source Airport] + '-' + [Destination Airport]



Step 3: Create KML Placemarks and clean up the table

Now we have all of the information needed to create a KML Placemark. We can do this with another calculated field that will write out a KML LineString for each route:

Once we have the KML LineStrings calculated, we can remove the extra fields of data. All we need in the end is the KML LineString column.

Step 4: Aggregate to remove duplicates (optional)

Now we can aggregate to remove duplicate routes (e.g., some routes have multiple rows in the table).

The aggregation step will simplify the final KML file, but it isn't required. For instance, you might want to leave all of the duplicates in the table in order to color encode each route in Tableau based on number of flight records.

Step 5: Add the KML file heading and closing text, and output the result

Once the table is simplified, we just need to union on the KML header, then add the KML closing () tag, and remove the extra fields from the table. We have to have the additional step to remove the extra fields, because the union step adds in a table name column.

Finally, we export the result table. Unfortunately, as of today, Tableau Prep can't output KML documents, so we need to do a tiny bit of manual massage to the output we just generated to turn it into valid KML. There are four steps:

Export the table as a CSV file. Open the file in a text editor and remove the header line (this is the column name that you provided when you created your KML LineStrings). Remove all double quotes from the file. Make sure to use your text editor's Find & Replace function to speed up the process and make sure you get all of the quotes. Rename the file and replace the .csv file extension with .kml. This will tell Tableau to treat it as a spatial data source.

The final file will look something like this:

Step 6: Play in Tableau

Now all you have to do is add your new KML file to Tableau 2018.2 and play!