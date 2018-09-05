From headlines to headway: Defining data ethics and its impact on data workers

Log in
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC (DATA)
  Report  
09/05/2018

At the intersection between laws and values lives our new hot term: ethics. This word comes to light when things go awry-such as conflicts of interest or ethical violation-but its impact lies within the core of our daily personal and professional decisions.

Ethics come into play on the professional side when we act on behalf of another, either as a trusted advisor or as expert. Professionals are typically expected to focus first on the client, using our knowledge to help others. Doctors do this with patients by monitoring health, diagnosing disease, and providing the best treatment.

To understand ethics, we need to look at values since they closely interrelate. Values are what we, as humans, believe. They're intensely personal, formed by family, religion, culture, and experience.

We break up values in a few ways:

  • Beneficence / non-maleficence: We often recognize this as 'do no harm'.
  • Autonomy: This often gets rephrased as the right to decide or self-determination.
  • Privacy: We often apply this to actions or communications occurring 'in confidence,' implying that trust is essential and discretion is required.
  • Justice: Defined as 'right and wrong' or what's perceived as fair.
  • Sanctity of life / physical safety: Literally, the right to exist in an environment that doesn't harm the person.
  • Integrity / honesty: Ensuring that claims are represented fairly and truthfully.

Various industries may group or catalogue values in different ways. These values may overlap or run into contradictions, such as feelings about the death penalty (sanctity of life vs. justice vs. beneficence). As humans, we form our opinions through our values.

Disclaimer

Tableau Software Inc. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 18:36:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 980 M
EBIT 2018 -42,8 M
Net income 2018 -254 M
Finance 2018 905 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 8,73x
EV / Sales 2019 7,45x
Capitalization 9 460 M
Chart TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Tableau Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 112 $
Spread / Average Target -1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Selipsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Chabot Chairman
Damon Fletcher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick Hanrahan Director & Chief Scientist Officer
Andrew Beers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC64.81%9 460
ORACLE CORPORATION2.75%193 405
SAP9.58%145 800
INTUIT39.90%56 639
SERVICENOW INC53.59%35 626
HEXAGON30.79%20 314
