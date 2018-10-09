Log in
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC    DATA

TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC (DATA)
New in Tableau Prep: Cleaning improvements, database wildcard union, and PDF connector

10/09/2018

Cleaning your data inside a step such as join, union, pivot, or aggregate step just got so much easier. You can now edit your values, change data types, and perform all other cleaning operations inside any step in your flow. For example, when you want to join your data and then clean your join results, rather than creating separate join and cleaning steps, you can now transform and clean your data all one step. The ability to take any action in any step and track changes along the way will make your flows simpler, more understandable, and easier to troubleshoot.

Before this feature, you could only clean and track changes in a cleaning step.

In this release, cleaning operations can now be applied and tracked in a join step!

Disclaimer

Tableau Software Inc. published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 01:37:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 980 M
EBIT 2018 -44,1 M
Net income 2018 -254 M
Finance 2018 927 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 8,00x
EV / Sales 2019 6,83x
Capitalization 8 767 M
Chart TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Tableau Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Selipsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Chabot Chairman
Damon Fletcher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick Hanrahan Director & Chief Scientist Officer
Andrew Beers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC45.48%8 787
ORACLE CORPORATION4.38%186 969
SAP11.52%147 533
INTUIT40.90%57 505
SERVICENOW INC43.11%33 196
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.22.05%15 237
