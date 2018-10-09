New in Tableau Prep: Cleaning improvements, database wildcard union, and PDF connector

Cleaning your data inside a step such as join, union, pivot, or aggregate step just got so much easier. You can now edit your values, change data types, and perform all other cleaning operations inside any step in your flow. For example, when you want to join your data and then clean your join results, rather than creating separate join and cleaning steps, you can now transform and clean your data all one step. The ability to take any action in any step and track changes along the way will make your flows simpler, more understandable, and easier to troubleshoot.

Before this feature, you could only clean and track changes in a cleaning step.



In this release, cleaning operations can now be applied and tracked in a join step!

