New in Tableau Prep: Now in seven languages, plus command line flow scheduling

Start your day with fresh data. Yes, you can now automate the process of refreshing your Tableau Prep data sources, all from your desktop using script-based, command line scheduling! We are also thrilled to bring you a localized product experience. Interact with Tableau Prep's user interface in French, Portuguese, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Spanish, and German.

Our latest release (Tableau Prep 2018.2.2) also includes an additional smart grouping capability based on spelling and a Microsoft Access connector. We have also invested in the flow pane, making it more flexible and easier to document your end-to-end workflow. Let's take a deeper look at some of the biggest features.