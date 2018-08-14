Log in
News Summary

New in Tableau Prep: Now in seven languages, plus command line flow scheduling

08/14/2018 | 04:11am CEST

Start your day with fresh data. Yes, you can now automate the process of refreshing your Tableau Prep data sources, all from your desktop using script-based, command line scheduling! We are also thrilled to bring you a localized product experience. Interact with Tableau Prep's user interface in French, Portuguese, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Spanish, and German.

Our latest release (Tableau Prep 2018.2.2) also includes an additional smart grouping capability based on spelling and a Microsoft Access connector. We have also invested in the flow pane, making it more flexible and easier to document your end-to-end workflow. Let's take a deeper look at some of the biggest features.

Disclaimer

Tableau Software Inc. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 980 M
EBIT 2018 -41,7 M
Net income 2018 -248 M
Finance 2018 905 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 7,70x
EV / Sales 2019 6,57x
Capitalization 8 454 M
Chart TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Tableau Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 112 $
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Selipsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Chabot Chairman
Damon Fletcher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick Hanrahan Director & Chief Scientist Officer
Andrew Beers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC49.86%8 454
ORACLE CORPORATION2.20%193 245
SAP5.56%140 611
INTUIT33.74%54 189
SERVICENOW INC43.78%33 275
HEXAGON29.96%20 256
