New report: Tableau's smart analytics capabilities will empower everyone working with data

TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
News 
News

08/23/2018

Constellation Research is a Silicon Valley-based technology research and advisory firm specializing in digital transformation and disruptive technologies. In this recent report, author Doug Henschen, Vice President and Principal Analyst, explores the evolution of self-service BI and the rise of smart analytics in the market, examining four key areas in which Tableau continues to invest: Data prep, data analysis and discovery, natural language interactions, and predictive analytics.

'Self-service brought BI and analytics to a broader base of users, but even with comparatively easy-to-use tools, such as Tableau, analysts and power users typically build dashboards and reports for untrained business users. Smart capabilities promise to usher in the next era of democratization, making data discovery, analysis, prediction and even basic data prep more accessible to all users.'

The report not only includes an analysis of Tableau's position and opportunities in the market, but recommendations for customers and prospects looking to broaden their modern analytics practice with smart capabilities in their organizations. These recommendations include practical considerations for setting up your deployment for success, from choosing the right project and support team to addressing trust and transparency.

Download the Constellation Research report to learn more.

Disclaimer

Tableau Software Inc. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 19:21:01 UTC
