Tableau : Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tableau (NYSE: DATA) today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2018 will be released after the market close on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Tableau will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on the same day.

Dial-in information for the call and a live webcast will be available at http://investors.tableausoftware.com.

An audio replay will be available following the conclusion of the call. The replay will also be available as a webcast on Tableau's Investor Relations website.

