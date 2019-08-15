Tableau Software : 5 questions to ask when designing a mobile dashboard

My project tracker: mobile and desktop.

This year, I have a goal to walk or run 1000 miles. It's part of the #Walk1000Miles community, run by Country Walking magazine. And of course, I wanted to track my progress with Strava and Tableau.

[Before we continue, a quick note on distance units. As a proud European, I measure my exercise in kilometers, so that's why everything's calibrated to the number 1609 km, the metric equivalent of 1000 miles. It might not be a round number, but 1609 is a prime number, so it's inherently a cool number, right?]

I developed the mobile version of the dashboard in parallel with the desktop version and all design decisions were made with both mobile and desktop in mind. During the design process, I got to thinking about the things we need to consider when building dashboards for mobile devices. In short, don't leave mobile design until the end: build for mobile as you build for desktop. Dig into the rest of this post for the nitty gritty details.