Tableau Software : A reflection on responsibly applying AI

AI remains a widely-debated topic with technologists and brands. Many of us, Tableau included, are gauging the full potential AI and machine learning will have on products in the future. I've appreciated hearing from technology leaders like Kris Miller, Chief Strategy Officer at eBay, who talked about using AI techniques to improve search, through understanding the data collected from images. Or Jeetu Patel, Chief Product Officer at Box, who spoke about applying algorithms to content to make it more valuable inside Box, but also about the impacts that these algorithms have on product release cycles. These are just two of many stories told about how these techniques are adding value to companies.

These and other stories also underscored that AI is a double-edged sword. On one hand, we know that these techniques can add considerable value to products. They offer personalization; connecting people with the right content, augmenting or extracting information from content, and letting businesses figure out what opportunities to spend time on. And in a world where companies serve millions of customers, all of these are required for scale.

But on the other hand, it also puts ethics front-and-center for companies. Ethics and transparency have to be equally prioritized with the automation and efficiency goals we normally think about. And we have to think about the role of bias factoring into human and artificial intelligence-another topic discussed by attendees and widely covered by media outlets like Fast Company, PC Magazine, and Forbes, to name a few.

What struck me is that we're all on different journeys with similar objectives. We're all figuring out how to effectively and responsibly apply AI techniques to enhance our business intelligence and make sense of the overwhelming amounts of data available to us. It's about finding the business problems that can be solved through the application of smart algorithms to data, and in a way that's beneficial to the world around us.