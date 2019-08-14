Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tableau Software Inc    DATA

TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC

(DATA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tableau Software : Add extra security for your most sensitive data using encryption at rest for extracts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 05:37pm BST

Data encryption is a critical part of data security strategies to protect sensitive data. We understand you want to use Tableau for your most sensitive data and not miss out on the benefits offered when using extracts-like improved query performance. That's why, starting with Tableau Server 2019.3, you can now encrypt your extracts at rest.

Think of this as object-level encryption. This means the data is translated at the object level (like a workbook or extract) into ciphertext, so that only authorized users can access the data in its original, readable state. In Tableau, it's performant, secure, and easy to use-simply toggle it on per extract or enable encryption at the site level. Tableau Online is already fully encrypted at the service level.

Setting up encryption at rest to fit your needs

As a Tableau Server administrator, you have full control over how encryption can be used by configuring it at a per-site level. This allows you to align your encryption needs with how Tableau is used at your organization. For each site, you can choose between disabling, enabling, or enforcing encryption. To do this, go to Settings > General (or Settings > Manage all sites > Settings), and choose the encryption mode that fits best:

Enforced mode

If encryption is set to Enforced mode, all extracts published to the site are automatically encrypted by Tableau Server, whether published through Tableau Desktop, Tableau Prep Builder or Conductor, the REST API, or third-party tools like Alteryx or Informatica. Also, existing extracts on the site will be encrypted.

This includes Tableau extracts that are in the .tde file format-they will be automatically upgraded to encrypted .hyper files. If you don't want this behavior, Enabled mode might be a better choice.

Enforced mode is recommended when (nearly) all extracts on a site contain sensitive content, and/or if your site admin wants the peace of mind that all data on the site will be secure. Keep in mind that enforcing encryption for everything can have tradeoffs-like potentially increased Backgrounder loads, increased viz load times, and impacts on backup and restore processes.

Enabled mode

In Enabled mode, encryption can be specified at the individual workbook, published data source, or prep flow level by the content owner. This mode supports the idea of self service in Tableau in that it empowers the content owners to decide to encrypt the data based on their knowledge of its sensitivity. In this mode, content owners can browse to their content and toggle encryption in the header:

Full and incremental refreshes on encrypted extracts will again result in encrypted extracts.

Enabled mode may be preferred when a site contains a mixture of both sensitive and non-sensitive data, and server resources are limited.

How encryption at rest works in Tableau Server

Behind the scenes, Tableau manages a key hierarchy to minimize the risk of disclosed information in case of compromised or outdated keys. Tableau Server's master key can be managed by Tableau Server or Amazon Web Services Key Management Service (now in beta, management through AWS KMS is available with Tableau 2019.3 as part of the Tableau Server Management Add-on-formerly called Project McKinley).

Here is some additional, detailed information about how our encryption works:

  • The encryption algorithm used is Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) with 256-bit keys, using the latest OpenSSL cryptomodule. More specifically, we use the Galois-Counter-Method (GCM) variant of the algorithm that also protects against unauthorized tampering with the data.
  • Whenever toggling the encryption mode for existing content or for any newly published content, encryption jobs are scheduled on the server's Backgrounder nodes. Please note that extract refresh jobs take precedence over encryption jobs to minimize impact on data freshness for your critical dashboards. Once encryption completes, the unencrypted extract will be deleted, and all new client sessions will use the encrypted extract.
  • Encrypted extracts (embedded in workbooks or prep flows, or as part of published data sources) are decrypted during a download. If you want to prevent this, consider revoking download rights in Tableau Server.
  • Extracts are stored in encrypted form in the backup image. Additionally, in order to maximize the availability of backups, all the information needed to restore a backup is included in the backup. When a site is exported, the extracts are decrypted and exported in cleartext. Backups and site export data must be handled securely for this reason. When the data is imported into the new site, it will be encrypted according to the site's encryption policy.
Learn more and try encryption at rest in beta today

The Online Help page is a great starting point to dig deeper into encryption at rest. For additional security resources, including whitepapers, details on vulnerability reporting, and other documentation, visit www.tableau.com/security.

Check out the latest Tableau Server 2019.3 beta on our pre-release site and start exploring encryption at rest right now!

Disclaimer

Tableau Software Inc. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 16:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
05:37pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : Add extra security for your most sensitive data using encrypt..
PU
12:47aTABLEAU SOFTWARE : Top 10 reasons to attend—and return to—Tableau Co..
PU
08/13TABLEAU SOFTWARE : How I found inspiration in the data behind my favorite music
PU
08/09TABLEAU SOFTWARE : How to get people to remember your visualization
PU
08/07TABLEAU SOFTWARE : can enhance your soft skills
PU
08/06TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Singapore National Day Parade Leverages Tableau to Uncover Da..
PU
08/01TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Notic..
AQ
07/31TABLEAU SOFTWARE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
07/31DIGGING INTO CONCERT SETLIST DATA : Which artists play the same songs over and o..
PU
07/29BEST OF THE TABLEAU WEB : Python for data prep with 2019.3 beta, JavaScript API,..
PU
More news
Chart TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Tableau Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Selipsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Chabot Chairman
Damon Alexander Fletcher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick Hanrahan Director & Chief Scientist Officer
Andrew Beers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC0.00%0
ORACLE CORPORATION17.94%180 034
SAP AG23.80%144 708
INTUIT41.81%72 368
SERVICENOW INC47.26%49 151
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.44.38%20 198
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group