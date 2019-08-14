Tableau Software : Add extra security for your most sensitive data using encryption at rest for extracts

As a Tableau Server administrator, you have full control over how encryption can be used by configuring it at a per-site level. This allows you to align your encryption needs with how Tableau is used at your organization. For each site, you can choose between disabling, enabling, or enforcing encryption. To do this, go to Settings > General (or Settings > Manage all sites > Settings), and choose the encryption mode that fits best:

If encryption is set to Enforced mode, all extracts published to the site are automatically encrypted by Tableau Server, whether published through Tableau Desktop, Tableau Prep Builder or Conductor, the REST API, or third-party tools like Alteryx or Informatica. Also, existing extracts on the site will be encrypted.

This includes Tableau extracts that are in the .tde file format-they will be automatically upgraded to encrypted .hyper files. If you don't want this behavior, Enabled mode might be a better choice.

Enforced mode is recommended when (nearly) all extracts on a site contain sensitive content, and/or if your site admin wants the peace of mind that all data on the site will be secure. Keep in mind that enforcing encryption for everything can have tradeoffs-like potentially increased Backgrounder loads, increased viz load times, and impacts on backup and restore processes.

In Enabled mode, encryption can be specified at the individual workbook, published data source, or prep flow level by the content owner. This mode supports the idea of self service in Tableau in that it empowers the content owners to decide to encrypt the data based on their knowledge of its sensitivity. In this mode, content owners can browse to their content and toggle encryption in the header:

Full and incremental refreshes on encrypted extracts will again result in encrypted extracts.

Enabled mode may be preferred when a site contains a mixture of both sensitive and non-sensitive data, and server resources are limited.