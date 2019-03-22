Tableau Software : Agencies improve performance with enterprise approach to data analytics

At an agency level, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) PMO is responsible for more than 100 projects and $2 billion annual budget. Integrated dashboards have brought together the financial, technical, and human resource community to rethink their approach to evaluating investments, project planning, and implementing programs.

In particular, FAA's Human Resources department has integrated two key Office of Personal Management data collections, FedScope and the Federal Employment Viewpoint Survey (FEVS). Working with the General Services Administration to build a data mart that provides both data sets, HR developed analytics, and a series of dashboards to assess how various factors impacting employee engagement relate to retention. Analytical tools let FAA use its own data to analyze workload, organizational workforce strengths and weaknesses, and trends in hiring, retention, and benefits usage.