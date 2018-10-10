Tableau Software : Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Log in
10/10/2018 | 08:31am EDT

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tableau Software (NYSE: DATA) today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of 2018 will be released after the market close on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Tableau will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on the same day.

Tableau Software logo www.tableausoftware.com. (PRNewsFoto/Tableau Software) (PRNewsfoto/Tableau Software)

Dial-in information for the call and a live webcast will be available at http://investors.tableausoftware.com.

An audio replay will be available following the conclusion of the call. The replay will also be available as a webcast on Tableau's Investor Relations website.

About Tableau

Tableau (NYSE: DATA) helps people see and understand data. Tableau helps anyone quickly analyze, visualize and share information. More than 78,000 customer accounts get rapid results with Tableau in the office and on-the-go.  Hundreds of thousands of people have used Tableau Public to share data in their blogs and websites. See how Tableau can help you by downloading the free trial at www.tableau.com/trial.

Tableau and Tableau Software are trademarks of Tableau Software, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tableau-announces-timing-of-third-quarter-2018-financial-results-300728267.html

SOURCE Tableau Software


© PRNewswire 2018
