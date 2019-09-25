Tableau Software : Better data management with Tableau Catalog

Tableau Catalog removes the guesswork and manual efforts in getting a complete picture of your analytics environment. This includes automatically taking stock of your data assets, visually surfacing the relationships between your sources of data, analytics content, and users, and simplifying the process of communicating with users about data quality. Let's walk through some of the major components of Tableau Catalog.

External Assets list

Tableau Catalog makes it easy to see what data resides in your Tableau environment. With automatic ingestion, there's no indexing or configuration needed to get up and running. The External Assets list lets you see an inventory of all the databases, files, and tables within your environment, while also providing you some quick usage metrics so you can easily see if there is redundant data that can be removed.

Lineage and impact analysis

In self-service environments, IT struggles to manage changes in their data environments because they cannot see how those changes would affect existing content and users. With the lineage graph, Tableau Catalog enables IT to see the relationships between databases, tables, Prep flows, columns, and workbooks so they can find all the workbooks connecting to a specific table or column and notify users of changes to those tables or columns.

Take the scenario of needing to depreciate a column in your database. In the past, knowing who was using that particular column was a shot in the dark-you might send an all-company email and hope the right people saw it. With Tableau Catalog's lineage and impact analysis, you can not only see who is using the column, but you can also see which sheets or dashboards in a workbook are using that column. With just a couple of clicks, you can quickly see who is impacted and contact them directly from within Tableau Server or Online, saving you time, avoiding breakages, and reducing noise for the organization.

Data Quality Warnings

It's imperative to let users know when a data source is under maintenance or is out of date so they don't use it for making critical decisions while in a degraded state. With data quality warnings, you can quickly add a warning on your asset and it will propagate down to all the content using it. Simply go to a data asset and add a Quality Warning-select the type of warning and add a description to give your users the context they need.