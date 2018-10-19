Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tableau Software Inc    DATA

TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC (DATA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tableau Software : Built for Zero communities use data to fight homelessness at the system level

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 05:38pm CEST

Until recently, most cities had little information about their neighbors experiencing homelessness, relying on annual census data and using this figure to inform decision-making long after. We found that outdated data was limiting communities' abilities to address homelessness with the skill and precision needed to end it. Instead of collecting data once a year, we created a comprehensive account of every person experiencing homelessness at a given time in a community. We call this data set the by-name list.

Our data team worked with communities and partners to develop a clear, measurable standard for real-time data and tested it over several months. But raw data wasn't enough-we needed to communicate this standard in ways communities would understand.

'With Tableau, we have a robust platform where we're offering community teams more engaging visuals and a more powerful analytic tool kit...It's unlocked the potential to do much more scalable data analytics work, and it's already empowering communities to create more flexible and locally customized tools.'
- Aras Jizan,Product Design and Implementation Manager for Built for Zero

Communities track seven key data points that account for people entering and exiting homelessness every month, analyzing this information in Tableau dashboards. Local leaders use these dashboards to make informed decisions around the distribution of limited housing and case management resources and to track community progress over time. With a clearer picture of the homelessness situation in their communities, leaders can try different approaches designed to drive monthly reductions in their homeless population and measure whether these interventions are actually working.

To date, we have 11 proof points of communities who have ended homelessness in one of these target populations and 33 more have made reductions toward these goals. All together, more than 62,065 veterans and 36,770 Americans experiencing chronic homelessness have been housed by participating communities since this movement began.

Disclaimer

Tableau Software Inc. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 15:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
05:38pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : Built for Zero communities use data to fight homelessness at ..
PU
10/18TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Make lasting connections at the TC18 Data + Women meetup
PU
10/17TABLEAU SOFTWARE : launches top business intelligence trends for 2019
PU
10/16TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Introducing a new Tableau certification for professionals and..
PU
10/15TABLEAU SOFTWARE : How to start unlocking value from your IoT data with Tableau
PU
10/12TABLEAU SOFTWARE : What you need to know before Tableau Conference 2018
PU
10/11TABLEAU SOFTWARE : How data is helping Pearl Jam band with the Seattle Community..
PU
10/10TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Pearl Jam’s Home Shows partners with Seattle community ..
PU
10/10TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
10/09NEW IN TABLEAU PREP : Cleaning improvements, database wildcard union, and PDF co..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/08ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Best September Ever, Investing Into Technology .. 
10/08CLOUDERA : Market Still Ignores Potential 
09/13Bull And Bear Markets Within S&P 500 - Cramer's Mad Money (9/12/18) 
09/06CLOUDERA : Blast Off 
09/03ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Growing Dividends, Endless Opportunities But Li.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 980 M
EBIT 2018 -44,1 M
Net income 2018 -253 M
Finance 2018 927 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 7,68x
EV / Sales 2019 6,56x
Capitalization 8 457 M
Chart TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Tableau Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Selipsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Chabot Chairman
Damon Fletcher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick Hanrahan Director & Chief Scientist Officer
Andrew Beers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC47.08%8 457
ORACLE CORPORATION-0.34%179 506
SAP4.88%132 925
INTUIT34.25%55 014
SERVICENOW INC38.75%32 944
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.14.83%14 413
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.