Tableau Software : Built for Zero communities use data to fight homelessness at the system level

Until recently, most cities had little information about their neighbors experiencing homelessness, relying on annual census data and using this figure to inform decision-making long after. We found that outdated data was limiting communities' abilities to address homelessness with the skill and precision needed to end it. Instead of collecting data once a year, we created a comprehensive account of every person experiencing homelessness at a given time in a community. We call this data set the by-name list.

Our data team worked with communities and partners to develop a clear, measurable standard for real-time data and tested it over several months. But raw data wasn't enough-we needed to communicate this standard in ways communities would understand.

- Aras Jizan,Product Design and Implementation Manager for Built for Zero

'With Tableau, we have a robust platform where we're offering community teams more engaging visuals and a more powerful analytic tool kit...It's unlocked the potential to do much more scalable data analytics work, and it's already empowering communities to create more flexible and locally customized tools.'

Communities track seven key data points that account for people entering and exiting homelessness every month, analyzing this information in Tableau dashboards. Local leaders use these dashboards to make informed decisions around the distribution of limited housing and case management resources and to track community progress over time. With a clearer picture of the homelessness situation in their communities, leaders can try different approaches designed to drive monthly reductions in their homeless population and measure whether these interventions are actually working.

To date, we have 11 proof points of communities who have ended homelessness in one of these target populations and 33 more have made reductions toward these goals. All together, more than 62,065 veterans and 36,770 Americans experiencing chronic homelessness have been housed by participating communities since this movement began.