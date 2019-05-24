Log in
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC

(DATA)
Tableau Software : Centrally manage access with our upgraded Microsoft Azure SQL Data Warehouse connector

05/24/2019

With more than 65 native connectors, Tableau is always working to bring data closer to our customers, while making it easier for IT to enable and manage data access. So, we are excited to announce that with Tableau 2019.2, we've upgraded our direct connection to Microsoft's Azure SQL Data Warehouse to include support for Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) username and password authentication.

For larger enterprises with strict authentication requirements, this update will make data access management simpler. IT can now employ central ID management, using Azure AD for authentication with Azure SQL Data Warehouse.

Customers love Tableau's partnership with Microsoft, as evidenced by Microsoft SQL Server being Tableau's most commonly used data source. And as many companies are shifting to the cloud, customers can further leverage Tableau and Microsoft investments thanks to this new connector, first introduced with Tableau 2019.1.

Disclaimer

Tableau Software Inc. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 20:52:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 369 M
EBIT 2019 174 M
Net income 2019 -113 M
Finance 2019 955 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 6,38x
EV / Sales 2020 5,25x
Capitalization 9 697 M
Chart TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Tableau Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 138 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Selipsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Chabot Chairman
Damon Alexander Fletcher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick Hanrahan Director & Chief Scientist Officer
Andrew Beers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC-6.23%9 697
ORACLE CORPORATION20.04%181 409
SAP30.20%155 505
INTUIT22.59%62 517
SERVICENOW INC48.72%49 123
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.38.47%19 033
