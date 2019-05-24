Tableau Software : Centrally manage access with our upgraded Microsoft Azure SQL Data Warehouse connector

With more than 65 native connectors, Tableau is always working to bring data closer to our customers, while making it easier for IT to enable and manage data access. So, we are excited to announce that with Tableau 2019.2, we've upgraded our direct connection to Microsoft's Azure SQL Data Warehouse to include support for Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) username and password authentication.

For larger enterprises with strict authentication requirements, this update will make data access management simpler. IT can now employ central ID management, using Azure AD for authentication with Azure SQL Data Warehouse.

Customers love Tableau's partnership with Microsoft, as evidenced by Microsoft SQL Server being Tableau's most commonly used data source. And as many companies are shifting to the cloud, customers can further leverage Tableau and Microsoft investments thanks to this new connector, first introduced with Tableau 2019.1.