Tableau Software : Climate and socioeconomic data are merged in new interactive tool for cities

Cities want to protect people and property from the impacts of climate change, but usually don't have the capacity to wade through reams of demographic, economic, and climate data required to plan for the long-term.

At Headwaters Economics, we are committed to helping cities advance climate adaptation. A nonpartisan research organization, we provide socioeconomic data and insights to agencies, jurisdictions, elected officials, businesses, and other organizations.

We designed Neighborhoods at Risk -an interactive, web-based tool-to provide city planners and others with direct access to up-to-date, practical, neighborhood-level information about residents' vulnerability to heat, drought, flooding, and other climate impacts. Climate data is overlaid on detailed demographic data that focus particularly on at-risk populations.

Neighborhoods at Risk was designed in collaboration with staff from 18 Midwestern and mid-Atlantic cities to ensure that it addresses the needs of its users. Simplicity and flexibility were the guiding themes. The interactive tool allows users to determine and manipulate the data that are relevant to their specific situation and download customized maps. For example, the geographic location of residents who are unable to speak English may be an important consideration for emergency operations and hazard mitigation plans, but not at all relevant to a city's tree canopy assessment.