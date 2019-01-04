Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tableau Software Inc    DATA

TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC (DATA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/04 02:15:04 pm
124.29 USD   +7.41%
2018TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC : half-yearly earnings release
2017TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC : quaterly earnings release
2017TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tableau Software : Climate and socioeconomic data are merged in new interactive tool for cities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 01:59pm EST

Cities want to protect people and property from the impacts of climate change, but usually don't have the capacity to wade through reams of demographic, economic, and climate data required to plan for the long-term.

At Headwaters Economics, we are committed to helping cities advance climate adaptation. A nonpartisan research organization, we provide socioeconomic data and insights to agencies, jurisdictions, elected officials, businesses, and other organizations.

We designed Neighborhoods at Risk -an interactive, web-based tool-to provide city planners and others with direct access to up-to-date, practical, neighborhood-level information about residents' vulnerability to heat, drought, flooding, and other climate impacts. Climate data is overlaid on detailed demographic data that focus particularly on at-risk populations.

Neighborhoods at Risk was designed in collaboration with staff from 18 Midwestern and mid-Atlantic cities to ensure that it addresses the needs of its users. Simplicity and flexibility were the guiding themes. The interactive tool allows users to determine and manipulate the data that are relevant to their specific situation and download customized maps. For example, the geographic location of residents who are unable to speak English may be an important consideration for emergency operations and hazard mitigation plans, but not at all relevant to a city's tree canopy assessment.

Disclaimer

Tableau Software Inc. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 18:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
01:59pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : Climate and socioeconomic data are merged in new interactive ..
PU
01/02TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Scaffold data with Tableau Prep to fill gaps in your data set
PU
2018TABLEAU SOFTWARE : What a year—explore the top vizzes & authors of 2018 in..
PU
2018TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Why design theory should apply to business intelligence
PU
2018TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Success with social media data—at any stage
PU
2018TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Announcing support for SSL-secured connections to Rserve in T..
PU
2018NEW IN TABLEAU PREP : Reuse steps and cleaning operations, and highlight flows
PU
2018TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Who should be in the next class of Tableau Zen Masters?
PU
2018TABLEAU SOFTWARE : 8 analytic concepts to express with Tableau set actions
PU
2018TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Updated machine requirements for Tableau Server trials
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 979 M
EBIT 2018 -51,6 M
Net income 2018 -277 M
Finance 2018 922 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 9,18x
EV / Sales 2019 6,51x
Capitalization 9 911 M
Chart TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Tableau Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 125 $
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Selipsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Chabot Chairman
Damon Alexander Fletcher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick Hanrahan Director & Chief Scientist Officer
Andrew Beers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC-3.57%9 911
ORACLE CORPORATION0.16%162 291
SAP-3.01%122 978
INTUIT-1.21%50 467
SERVICENOW INC-5.02%31 973
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-5.54%13 278
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.