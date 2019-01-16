Log in
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Tableau Software : Conference Europe customer speaker applications are now open

01/16/2019

In June 2019, Tableau Conference Europe heads to Berlin for an action-packed week of all things Tableau. If you've ever dreamed of sharing your Tableau story with thousands of like-minded data enthusiasts, we encourage you to apply to be a customer speaker.

Customer speakers are a huge part of what makes TC Europe such a special event. Year after year, we hear that customer sessions are the highlight for attendees. Representing a diverse span of industries, use cases, and organizations, we welcome the highest caliber of customer speakers to TC Europe. We hope you'll apply to join us in June.

The deadline to apply to speak is midnight GMT Friday, 1 March 2019.

Applications to speak at TC Europe 2019 are now open, so submit your application today.

Got questions? Check out the FAQ below!

Disclaimer

Tableau Software Inc. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 11:08:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 979 M
EBIT 2018 -51,6 M
Net income 2018 -277 M
Finance 2018 922 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 9,09x
EV / Sales 2019 6,44x
Capitalization 9 820 M
Chart TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Tableau Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 125 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Selipsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Chabot Chairman
Damon Alexander Fletcher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick Hanrahan Director & Chief Scientist Officer
Andrew Beers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC1.93%9 820
ORACLE CORPORATION6.71%172 914
SAP2.73%123 353
INTUIT6.58%53 238
SERVICENOW INC5.78%33 780
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.5.74%14 609
