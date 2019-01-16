Tableau Software : Conference Europe customer speaker applications are now open

In June 2019, Tableau Conference Europe heads to Berlin for an action-packed week of all things Tableau. If you've ever dreamed of sharing your Tableau story with thousands of like-minded data enthusiasts, we encourage you to apply to be a customer speaker.

Customer speakers are a huge part of what makes TC Europe such a special event. Year after year, we hear that customer sessions are the highlight for attendees. Representing a diverse span of industries, use cases, and organizations, we welcome the highest caliber of customer speakers to TC Europe. We hope you'll apply to join us in June.

The deadline to apply to speak is midnight GMT Friday, 1 March 2019.

Applications to speak at TC Europe 2019 are now open, so submit your application today.

Got questions? Check out the FAQ below!