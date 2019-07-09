Tableau Software : Data visualization resources for analysts of all skill levels

Successful dashboards serve your audience and make it easier for them to find insights-and this requires good design. So why not look to the design world for guidance? In a recent webinar, Andy Cotgreave shared ideas and theories from designers and psychologists that we can apply to data visualization. For those who want to dig a little deeper, we compiled a list of reading materials around each of these design principles. We also reached out to Tableau Zen Masters to see what resources they use to hone their dashboard design skills and added them to the mix.

Use this list to explore best practices, get inspired by data viz podcasts, and dig into words of wisdom from the Tableau community.