Tableau Software : Effective data visualizations share this magical hidden structure



The information product is not strictly a data product, because it is not a product of the data alone.

It is a product of the data plus you.

It's important to acknowledge that! No data, or product derived from that data, is purely objective. Even with the most rigorous analysis and statistical methods applied, your previous knowledge, experiences, and interests will shape the questions you decide to focus on.

Alongside acknowledging our impact as creators, it's just as important to embrace it. Find and use your own unique voice, and don't shy away from making that an integral part of the information product.

Moving along to the other side of the triangle, we find that direct line going from audience to information product-the relationship that we, the creators, don't get to directly participate in.

Just think of your favorite movie. No matter how much you love it, the scenes that stood out to you are bound to be at least somewhat different than those that stood out to other fans. The same is true for any information product-especially visual products. People will notice, or focus on, different elements. And just like you, your audience's previous knowledge, experiences, and interests will shape how deeply they interact and connect with your work.

It might sound counterintuitive, this is absolutely key to creating engaging products with a powerful and lasting impact:

Accept that you, in fact, have no actual control over what the information will ultimately mean to your audience, or how they will react to it.

You can't force someone to think that something is important, or fascinating, or even funny. And if you try, it's likely to backfire. Most people are pretty good at sensing if you're trying too hard to convince them.

Of course, this also doesn't mean that you can ignore your audience. Remember, our goal is to communicate something to our information consumers. Which brings us to the last leg of our triangle.

Going back to our movie analogy: raise your hand if you've ever seen a movie, or a television show, or a play, while sitting next to someone involved in the creation of that work.

Having direct access to creators, if you're the audience, is extremely rare; this is true in the other direction as well, of course. You, the creator, are simply not going to have the chance to sit with the audience and consumers of your work each and every time they experience it.

So how do you have a direct relationship with the consumers of your creations? By design!

It starts with finding something interesting in the data that you want to communicate, and then figuring out why it's interesting to you, why you care about it. In essence, this is about figuring out how you connect with the data.

But how will you convince others that they should care?

First, you need to figure out who you will be communicating with. Once you know that, you can figure out how to build a meaningful connection with them. You can't control how your audience will connect with your viz, but you can design your viz in a way that makes it easier for your audience to find personal meaning in it.

This principle is so central to our model for creating effective information experiences that it's worth repeating:

Your design choices should make it as easy as possible for your audience to find personal meaning in your information products.

This can be done in a multitude of ways that enable people to recognize something in your viz. Sometimes that will be a previous experience that they can relate to. Other times, it will be a concept that they have previous knowledge of. It can also be accomplished by revealing your own voice. There is something disarming and irresistible in explaining how your findings challenged your own previous beliefs, or transformed your knowledge, or even touched your heart.