Tableau Software : Federal Data Strategy should be a work in progress, by design

The recently released draft Federal Data Strategy One-year Action Plan provides a roadmap to help federal agencies meet two cross-agency priorities of the President's Management Agenda: leveraging data as a strategic asset and developing a 21st century workforce.

Because the cross-agency team responsible for the Action Plan is requesting input, we reviewed the Plan with an eye towards how our customers across the public and private sectors have found success accomplishing their missions with analytics. We believe the Action Plan has a strong foundation. But there are some areas where we believe the Plan could be strengthened, particularly around establishing continuous improvement processes.

We believe the Action Plan is well thought out and addresses the biggest challenges in how the government needs to transform to leverage data. Establishing continuous improvement processes will help ensure its success.

Our most successful customers regularly evaluate and improve how they use data. They take systematic approaches to discovering analytics use cases, governing data and content, and deploying broadly across the organization. Then they evolve these efforts based on their performance. Earlier this month, we detailed these processes when we released the step-by-step guide to becoming a data-driven organization that we call Tableau Blueprint.

Because we know that Blueprint's approach to analytics can succeed in the federal government, we've proposed incorporating tenets from Blueprint into the Action Plan. Most of our suggestions fall into the four areas summarized below.