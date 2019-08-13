Tableau Software : How I found inspiration in the data behind my favorite music

Music is equally personal as it is connective. It brings people together and it helps us understand a bit more about ourselves. If I were to ask a group of ten people, 'What's your favorite song?' I wouldn't be surprised if I got ten different responses. However, if my question was 'Describe how your favorite song makes you feel?' the answers would all be fairly similar.

This shows that regardless of our music taste, there is an underlying emotional quality that we can all relate to. And those in the Tableau community are very familiar with the connecting power of an engaging data visualization. When the two come together, the result is some of the most engaging and interesting visualizations; which is why I'm so excited that Tableau is highlighting Data + Music this summer.

This topic is near and dear to me because my first-ever Tableau Public visualization was on the topic of music. The Guardian's list of the 'Top 1000 songs to Listen to Before you Die' to be exact. A very simple dataset of 1000 rows and just a handful of columns that I found on Socrata's data repository. I was inspired to make this viz for a couple reasons. The first reason being that there were several songs in the list that I was unfamiliar with and secondly, I was inspired to make this viz through all the encouragement from the #DataFam after Tableau Conference in 2015. To my humble surprise, it was a hit when it was released. It was given #VizoftheWeek status and garnered several thousand views on Reddit. To this day, it still remains my second highest viewed viz on my profile. To say the least, I was hooked and was inspired to do more.



My first music visualization showcasing The Guardian's list of the 'Top 1000 songs to Listen to Before you Die.' See the interactive version here.