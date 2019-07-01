Tableau Software : How to become a Tableau Server process expert

Knowing when each process is utilized will help you optimize Tableau Server for your particular needs, and guide you in configuring processes. For example, knowing that Backgrounder only interacts with a few other processes is one reason why we recommend configuring isolated Backgrounder nodes in environments with lots of extract refreshes. Other examples of configuration advice are:

Gateway is involved in any user initiated action, and will always pass the request directly to the Application Server. That means Gateway should always be configured alongside the Application Server, so that requests have a chance of being fulfilled on that node.

VizQL almost always receives a request from the Application Server, so placing these two processes on the same machine increases the chance the request gets fulfilled on that node.

The Repository is accessed in almost every workflow, and by many different processes. Since there can only be one active Repository configured, attempting to co-locate the Repository with other processes is largely not helpful. Instead, isolating the Repository by itself can avoid resource contention with other processes, and increase total throughput for Tableau Server.

If you want additional information on how to optimize for different use cases, our newly updated Performance Tuning Online Help page is an excellent resource.

Of course, even the best products occasionally encounter unexpected behavior, and being able to locate the source of an issue is a crucial skill of any Tableau Server Administrator. Now you can trace an action in Tableau Server across each process, which will enable you to take action immediately.

For example, while building this dashboard I learned that Data Server is only accessed during requests to published data sources. If you are using embedded data sources (data source is not published separately from the workbook), then Data Server will not be used, even if the connection is live. Now I know that I don't need to check the Data Server log if I'm looking for a connection to an embedded data source. Don't know where each process log is located? Check out the Server Log File Locations page.

I hope you find this workbook as useful as I have, and that it helps make you a more efficient Tableau Server administrator. Keep an eye out for updates as we continue to add new features and processes to Tableau Server!