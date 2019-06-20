Tableau Software : How to combine PostGIS and Tableau to unleash more spatial goodness in your analysis

With a PostgreSQL connection we have the ability to create a data source that is actually a SQL query. To illustrate a simple, but powerful example, let's visualize the distance of every county from the geographic center of all 50 United States. The coordinates for this point are: 44.967244 Latitude and -103.771555 Longitude.

Add a new data source to your Tableau workbook that points to the same database. This time, rather than dragging over a table, drag the New Custom SQL Option over to the data area.



This action will bring up a box to drop in your SQL. Now I get to teach you some spatial SQL. Paste the code and while you are waiting for it to run, come back here and read more to understand the query. The code will take a little while to run because it is calculating the distance between every single county and the center point. This requires a full table scan and can't take advantage of any spatial indices we have created. I HIGHLY recommend you extract this data.

SELECT id, county_name as name, ST_Distance('POINT(-103.771555 44.967244)'::geography, the_geom) as distance, the_geom as boundary FROM county_geometry

The ST_Distance function is where all the action is happening. This PostGIS function calculates the distance between two spatial objects. First we take the center point of the U.S. and make it into a character string 'POINT(-103.771555 44.967244)'. Then we cast that string to a geography type (a spatial entity). The :: operator in PostgreSQL is shorthand for casting one data type to another.

Now that we have one point, we calculate the distance between the center point and the polygon. Under the hood, PostGIS will calculate the distance between the point and the closest point of the polygon. Because we are using a PostGIS geography type, our resulting distance is in meters.

Now our resulting data source has the county_name, distance, and the original polygon boundaries. I found it useful to rename the data source to 'Center Distance'.

Go ahead and create a new Worksheet. Like before, turn off aggregation, drag the boundary measure onto the Detail shelf, and finally, drag the distance measure onto the Color shelf. Again, because of the large range of values, we end up with not much visible color differentiation on the map. But if we use a custom color ramp for the coloring of the polygons...

We end up with a really nice map showing the center of the U.S. with subtle coloring to show how distance changes. Adjust the colors as you see fit.

Think about how complicated it would be to make this visualization in Tableau without the use of PostGIS. First, you would be writing a lot of custom calculations on the data. But not only that, you would have to download the full table from the database into the Tableau client before doing the calculations. So not only do you have the complexity of writing all those custom calculations, you also have to wait for all the data to come over the wire before seeing your results.