Tableau Software : How to make art out of your Strava activity data with Tableau

Watch the full conversation between Andy and Ken on how they built the data viz.

To make the matrix seen in the final product shown above, you have to fit each route into a square, which requires changing actual latitude and longitude into an index between 0 and 1. This isn't too complicated (especially if you're going to copy/paste the calculations as I describe below) but it has what I see as a fundamental problem: the aspect ratios of routes are not maintained.

Fig 2: This represents all the walk and runs that started from my home

This is where I got stuck. I needed a way to transform the coordinates so that they not only maintained the aspect ratio, but also that the route sat in the center of the 1x1 square. Every month or so I'd try and solve the problem. I bashed my head against a wall for the best part of a year. By January 2019 I'd made little progress. Also: my dad's 75th birthday was approaching. He's a keen cyclist so making art out of his Strava data seemed like an opportunity for a great gift. With this motivation, a long train journey, and a pad of squared paper, I cracked the math!

Fig 3: I knew that resorting to pen and paper meant I was getting out of my depth

The calculations were fairly easy to translate to Tableau and now I was ready to make art!

Without much time, I had my poster ready for my dad. I was delighted, as was my dad. I've rarely created a gift so well received.

My dad had his framed picture, and so it was time to write a blog about the process. But as I wrote the first draft in January, I realised something was amiss: my routes were all squished. When I tried to overlay multiple routes on top of one another, they weren't correctly proportioned. I could not spot the problem.

Finally, I had to call in help. Fortunately, we have some supremely talented maths experts among our Tableau Zen Masters, so I sent a message to Ken Flerlage. He's done some fantastic maths-based puzzles in the past, so I hoped he could spot the problem. He did. My calculations had not accounted for the curvature of the earth! Very soon, he cracked the formula to account for a unit of Latitude changing as it gets closer to the poles.

But in the end, I finally had the perfect, aspect-ratio maintained method. Too late for my dad's birthday present, but good enough to share with you all! See my instructions below to build your own.