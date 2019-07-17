Tableau Software : How to visualize Spotify music trends in Tableau

This summer, we're celebrating the data behind music-music trends, artists, genres, and towns-in a series of visualizations from the Tableau community. In a recent webinar with our team and Skyler Johnson, Data Visualization Designer at Spotify, we shared how you can dig into the data behind Spotify's Top 200 and Viral 50 charts. Read this blog post to learn how to get started with Spotify data and create a basic dashboard to understand top tracks and artists by country.

If you'd like to learn more about how to connect to your own Spotify listening data with the Spotify API, watch the webinar with Skyler.