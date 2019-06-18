Tableau Software : Kicking off Tableau Conference Europe with a Blueprint for data culture, platform innovations, and more

Chief Product Officer, Francois Ajenstat, highlighted upcoming Tableau platform innovations and made a few announcements along the way, including the upcoming Tableau 2019.3 beta. Francois shared how we're doubling down our innovations in three core areas.

Analytics for everyone: Ask Data and AI-powered Explain Data

Analytics for everyone means that every person within your organization feels empowered to make decisions based on data. Earlier this year, we released Ask Data, letting you ask questions of your data in a conversational and intuitive way. And now we're announcing Explain Data, coming in Tableau 2019.3, which leverages the power of artificial intelligence to provide explanations for unexpected values in your data. With Explain Data, you can answer 'why' faster and discover insights you may have never found before.

Analytics at scale: Project McKinley, encryption at rest

As more and more people use data within your organization, there's a greater need to manage analytics at scale. We continue to develop new enterprise features that make this easier, including encryption at rest for extracts, enabling organizations to store sensitive data in the platform, while minimizing the risk of access by unauthorized users. Francois also introduced Project McKinley, which provides enhanced security, manageability, and scalability capabilities for Tableau Server. With Project McKinley, its simpler to run large, mission-critical Tableau Server deployments, allowing you to react to the changing needs of your business, and to save time by streamlining the management process.

Analytics built on trusted data with Tableau Catalog

A successful analytics environment must be built on trusted and accurate data. That's why we're excited to announce Tableau Catalog! As part of the Data Management Add-on, Tableau Catalog makes it easy to get a complete view of the data being used in Tableau. Data owners can automatically track information about the data (i.e., metadata), including user permissions, usage metrics, and lineage. There's no need to set up indexing schedules, configure connectivity or reset permissions-it's all done automatically.

Explain Data, Project McKinley and Tableau Catalog will be available in the Tableau 2019.3 beta, coming soon! Join our beta program to try these new capabilities.

There were so many jaw-dropping moments today and we're excited for even more over the course of these next few days. We can't wait to see what you accomplish with these new innovations.

Note: Many of the capabilities and products discussed in this blog post are not currently available and may not be ready on time or at all. We advise customers to make their purchase decisions based upon features currently available and upgrade to the latest version of Tableau to enjoy the latest capabilities.