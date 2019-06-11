Tableau Software : Nominations are now open for 2019 Tableau Ambassadors, Introducing Student Ambassadors!

You all know those people-they shine with solutions and creative approaches in the Forums or on Twitter. They invite new voices into conversations at User Groups, and they engage and inspire on Tableau Public. They are evangelists and leaders, and they represent the spirit and voice of the Tableau Community.

In our community, we call these champions ambassadors, and we need your help selecting the new group. Each year we choose new leaders to join our existing ambassadors to further our support of the Tableau Community. We ask them to serve a one-year term (with the option for more) and in return offer fun perks, access to resources, sneak peeks into what's coming from our dev team, and exclusive swag just for them.

By nominating an ambassador, you're not only recognizing your data heroes. You're also giving your say in who you want to lead the Tableau Community forward-who you want to be empowered with resources and insider knowledge to help create or continue amazing programs and initiatives.

Do you know someone who should be a Tableau Ambassador? We want to hear from you! Nominate them now.