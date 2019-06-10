Log in
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC

(DATA)
Tableau Software : Salesforce Shares Decline Monday After Tableau Deal Announced

06/10/2019 | 03:41pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of Salesforce are in the red in Monday's trading session after the company announced earlier it would acquire analytics program Tableau Software.

At 3:13 p.m. EDT, shares of Salesforce traded down 5.69% at $152 per share. The stock had fallen to $150.92 earlier in the session before rebounding slightly.

Over 24.4 million shares traded, well above the 65-day average volume of some 4.7 million.

At 3:14 p.m. EDT, Tableau shares had gained 32.96% and traded at $166.52 a share. Volume was also heavy with over 12.5 million shares traded, above the 65-day average volume of just over 1 million.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SALESFORCE.COM -5.23% 152.71 Delayed Quote.17.74%
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC 33.69% 167.265 Delayed Quote.4.34%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 371 M
EBIT 2019 175 M
Net income 2019 -121 M
Finance 2019 900 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 7,22x
EV / Sales 2020 5,92x
Capitalization 10 791 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 139 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Selipsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Chabot Chairman
Damon Alexander Fletcher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick Hanrahan Director & Chief Scientist Officer
Andrew Beers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC4.34%9 330
ORACLE CORPORATION17.96%171 703
SAP30.82%153 748
INTUIT30.80%61 718
SERVICENOW INC54.20%46 079
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.35.35%18 125
