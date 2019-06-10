Tableau Software : Salesforce Shares Decline Monday After Tableau Deal Announced

By Stephen Nakrosis



Shares of Salesforce are in the red in Monday's trading session after the company announced earlier it would acquire analytics program Tableau Software.

At 3:13 p.m. EDT, shares of Salesforce traded down 5.69% at $152 per share. The stock had fallen to $150.92 earlier in the session before rebounding slightly.

Over 24.4 million shares traded, well above the 65-day average volume of some 4.7 million.

At 3:14 p.m. EDT, Tableau shares had gained 32.96% and traded at $166.52 a share. Volume was also heavy with over 12.5 million shares traded, above the 65-day average volume of just over 1 million.

